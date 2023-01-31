BI Analytics – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown

Jan 31, 2023

The purpose of the Senior BI Analyst is to develop, produce and deliver regular and once-off management information to provide insights and aid business decision-making; and Support the Business stakeholders.

Responsibilities:

Business Data Analytics

  • Translate business needs into technical and functional requirements for analysis/self-service analytics.
  • Provide analytics and insights of the resultant data set for the customer.
  • Build automated performance trackers and dashboards where appropriate

Business Reports

  • Identify and validate internal and external data sets generated from a diverse range of business and operational processes.
  • Actively contribute to the data dictionary and business reference materials, with documentation and articles and case studies.

Business Stakeholder Engagement and Support

  • Develop close working relationships with stakeholders to understand their needs
  • Support and train users through the onboarding and upskilling journey of using data analytic tools

Data Analytics Tools and Process Management

  • Work with Business Analysts to expand the types of analytical approaches in areas such as automation, pattern analysis and clustering
  • Participate in wider discussions and initiatives within the team offering solutions to problems, focusing on the efficacy of analytical outcomes

Skills and Experience

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in IT, IS, or computer science
  • At least 7 years’ experience in data analytics
  • Strong retail knowledge is advantageous
  • Demonstrated BI and analycs knowledge is essential

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analysis
  • Automation
  • Dashboards
  • Business Intelligence

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years FMCG
  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *