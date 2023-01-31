BI Analytics

The purpose of the Senior BI Analyst is to develop, produce and deliver regular and once-off management information to provide insights and aid business decision-making; and Support the Business stakeholders.
Responsibilities:
Business Data Analytics
- Translate business needs into technical and functional requirements for analysis/self-service analytics.
- Provide analytics and insights of the resultant data set for the customer.
- Build automated performance trackers and dashboards where appropriate
Business Reports
- Identify and validate internal and external data sets generated from a diverse range of business and operational processes.
- Actively contribute to the data dictionary and business reference materials, with documentation and articles and case studies.
Business Stakeholder Engagement and Support
- Develop close working relationships with stakeholders to understand their needs
- Support and train users through the onboarding and upskilling journey of using data analytic tools
Data Analytics Tools and Process Management
- Work with Business Analysts to expand the types of analytical approaches in areas such as automation, pattern analysis and clustering
- Participate in wider discussions and initiatives within the team offering solutions to problems, focusing on the efficacy of analytical outcomes
Skills and Experience
- Relevant tertiary qualification in IT, IS, or computer science
- At least 7 years’ experience in data analytics
- Strong retail knowledge is advantageous
- Demonstrated BI and analycs knowledge is essential
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- Automation
- Dashboards
- Business Intelligence
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years FMCG
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund