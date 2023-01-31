BI Analytics

The purpose of the Senior BI Analyst is to develop, produce and deliver regular and once-off management information to provide insights and aid business decision-making; and Support the Business stakeholders.

Responsibilities:

Business Data Analytics

Translate business needs into technical and functional requirements for analysis/self-service analytics.

Provide analytics and insights of the resultant data set for the customer.

Build automated performance trackers and dashboards where appropriate

Business Reports

Identify and validate internal and external data sets generated from a diverse range of business and operational processes.

Actively contribute to the data dictionary and business reference materials, with documentation and articles and case studies.

Business Stakeholder Engagement and Support

Develop close working relationships with stakeholders to understand their needs

Support and train users through the onboarding and upskilling journey of using data analytic tools

Data Analytics Tools and Process Management

Work with Business Analysts to expand the types of analytical approaches in areas such as automation, pattern analysis and clustering

Participate in wider discussions and initiatives within the team offering solutions to problems, focusing on the efficacy of analytical outcomes

Skills and Experience

Relevant tertiary qualification in IT, IS, or computer science

At least 7 years’ experience in data analytics

Strong retail knowledge is advantageous

Demonstrated BI and analycs knowledge is essential

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Automation

Dashboards

Business Intelligence

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years FMCG

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position