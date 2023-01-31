DevOps Engineer

Role Purpose:

The person will be the primary interface for basic queries and troubleshooting into the following sections in IT Operations for Cloud, DevOps and Transactional services.

Roles and Responsibilities:

User account queries

Printer escalations

Cloud Systems monitoring

New server builds and deployments

Verifying queries from Support and Professional services and assign tasks to relevant team members.

DevOps systems monitoring

Skill Requirements:

Diligent, autonomous workers

Strong communicator

Strong time management skills

Extremely organised

Must be able to work in a team

Good understanding of excel, word, outlook, zoom and MS teams

Additional Requirement and Training Opportunities:

Azure Infrastructure

Terraform/Ansible

Switching Environment

Cyber Security monitoring and testing

DevOps

Desired Skills:

DevOps

SRE

Healthcare

Operations

Information Technology

