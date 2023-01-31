Digital Solutions Architect

Jan 31, 2023

One of the leading Retailers in the beautiful city of Cape Town are on the hunt for a Digital Solutions Architect to join thie dynamic team of Architetcs.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science
  • Working experience within the IT industry.
  • Experience with customer marketing, customer interactions, customer analytics and digital omnichannel solutions.
  • Working experience with Enterprise Marketing Automation platforms (e.g. Adobe, SAP, Salesforce etc.) and Customer Service solutions (e.g. SAP, Salesforce etc.) – desirable
  • Experience in architecting IT Technology programs with detailed understanding of Digital Customer Frameworks.
  • Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC).

Knowledge and Skills:

  • Architecture and design of Digital Customer Solutions and integration to other solutions.
  • Software development frameworks and methodologies (Agile, Scrum, TOGAF, etc.)
  • Experience with cloud, including AWS and Azure.
  • Proven experience creating digital customer solutions, building and maintaining reliable and scalable solutions as well as experience working with varied forms of data infrastructures

Desired Skills:

  • Solutions Architect
  • Digital
  • AWS
  • Azure
  • SAP
  • TOGAF

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

