Digital Solutions Architect

One of the leading Retailers in the beautiful city of Cape Town are on the hunt for a Digital Solutions Architect to join thie dynamic team of Architetcs.

The ideal candidate should have:

Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science

Working experience within the IT industry.

Experience with customer marketing, customer interactions, customer analytics and digital omnichannel solutions.

Working experience with Enterprise Marketing Automation platforms (e.g. Adobe, SAP, Salesforce etc.) and Customer Service solutions (e.g. SAP, Salesforce etc.) – desirable

Experience in architecting IT Technology programs with detailed understanding of Digital Customer Frameworks.

Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC).

Knowledge and Skills:

Architecture and design of Digital Customer Solutions and integration to other solutions.

Software development frameworks and methodologies (Agile, Scrum, TOGAF, etc.)

Experience with cloud, including AWS and Azure.

Proven experience creating digital customer solutions, building and maintaining reliable and scalable solutions as well as experience working with varied forms of data infrastructures

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

