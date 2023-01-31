Digital Solutions Architect – Western Cape Brackenfell

One of the leading Retailers in the beautiful city of Cape Town are on the hunt for a Digital Solutions Architect to join thie dynamic team of Architetcs.
The ideal candidate should have:
- Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science
- Working experience within the IT industry.
- Experience with customer marketing, customer interactions, customer analytics and digital omnichannel solutions.
- Working experience with Enterprise Marketing Automation platforms (e.g. Adobe, SAP, Salesforce etc.) and Customer Service solutions (e.g. SAP, Salesforce etc.) – desirable
- Experience in architecting IT Technology programs with detailed understanding of Digital Customer Frameworks.
- Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC).
Knowledge and Skills:
- Architecture and design of Digital Customer Solutions and integration to other solutions.
- Software development frameworks and methodologies (Agile, Scrum, TOGAF, etc.)
- Experience with cloud, including AWS and Azure.
- Proven experience creating digital customer solutions, building and maintaining reliable and scalable solutions as well as experience working with varied forms of data infrastructures
Apply now for more info 🙂
Desired Skills:
- Solutions Architect
- Digital
- AWS
- Azure
- SAP
- TOGAF
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma