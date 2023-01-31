Enterprise Architect at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR ability to apply multiple solutions effectively & successfully to business problems as an Enterprise Architect is sought by a service provider of Quality Certification and Cold Chain Management. Your core role will be to proactively and holistically lead enterprise responses to disruptive forces by identifying and analysing the execution of change toward the desired business vision and targeted outcomes. You will also conduct enterprise analysis and design on how information, business and technology solutions should work together to successfully execute the business objectives with integration of new technologies to support digital transformation. The ideal candidate requires Grade 12/Matric, BSc/Degree in IT/IS/Comp Sci or similar, ITIL and/or COBIT Certification, Architecture Framework Certified (TOGAF, etc.) with 7 or more years relevant work experience with at least 5 years or more deploying and using Enterprise Architecture methods and tools.

DUTIES:

Guide and advise stakeholders about disruptive technologies and trends.

Work with business peers to develop and present business capability models and roadmaps to facilitate discussion and decision making with stakeholders across the enterprise.

Develop diagnostic and actionable deliverables that help business guide investment decisions in support of executing business strategy.

Present a gap analysis and/or IT investment roadmap that reflects the status of the existing IT estate, namely, its ability to contribute to future-state business capabilities around ecosystems and digital platforms.

Develop and execute an implementation plan for Enterprise Architecture based on business requirements and IT strategies.

Construct technology-enabled operating models and provide viable options and visibility into execution issues.

Scan the world for major disruptive technology and nontechnology trends (trendspotting) that affect business.

Provide practical advice and best practices to overcome these challenges and successfully deliver the expected business outcomes without compromising on security.

Develop, maintain, Implement and govern the enterprise architecture across the organisation with responsibility for defining the EA.

Seek opportunities to highlight how digital business initiatives will potentially impact business and IT architecture and metrics.

Formulate, translate, advocate, support and execute business strategy to achieve the organisation’s targeted business outcomes.

Lead the analysis of business and operating models, market trends and the technology industry to determine their potential impact on the enterprise’s business strategy, direction and architecture.

Oversee and guide the Integration of the Architecture Domains – Ensure that the architecture of the enterprise is optimised. That all Architecture Domains (Business Architecture, Data Architecture, Application Architecture, Technology Architecture) integrate (and inter-operate) in a cost-effective manner, with minimum effort and maximum benefit to the organisation.

Provide leadership with business cases to enable solution investment decisions that balance and prioritise current operational demands, disruptions, and opportunities with business strategy.

Guide the technology, design patterns, design constructs and the (re-usable) solution building blocks that make up a Solution Architecture, defining a Conceptual Solution Architecture.

Identify and analyse the organisation’s business drivers and business development strategies (so as to derive useful business context.

Analyse of the current IT ecosystem to detect critical deficiencies and Pain Points.

Recommend solutions for overall Business and Technology innovation and optimisation / improvement that will increase sustainability.

Deliver Innovation to enable the digital transformation objectives.

Responsible for the Business Analysis Functional team within the ICT division.

Deliver models (blueprints) that describe the current and future state of the enterprise.

Develop road maps, principles, standards and best practices.

Proactively assist in defining the direction for projects.

Constantly integrate beneficial emerging technologies.

Provide factual content to the feasibility studies that are needed for standard development projects and enhancements.

Align with the organisation’s technology and governance strategies, policies and standards – or direct necessary changes to these.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Grade 12 with a Degree in Information Systems; BSc Comp Sci, Information Technology or a similar.

ITIL and/or COBIT Certification.

Architecture Framework Certified (TOGAF, etc.).

Experience/Skills –

7 or more years of experience in at least three disciplines, such as Business, Information, Solution or Technical Architecture, Application Development, Middleware, Information Analysis, Database Management or Operations in a multitier environment minimum of 2 years in Business Process Design.

5 Years or more experience in deploying and using Enterprise Architecture methods and tools.

5 Years or more business experience in Strategic, Business and IT Planning and/or Business Analysis.

Strong knowledge of main Architecture Frameworks.

Strong working knowledge of Architecture domains.

Up-to-date understanding of latest technology and trends, e.g., Cloud technology; IOT; Data, Security, etc.

Legislative Frameworks.

Knowledge of business models, operating models, financial models, cost-benefit analysis, budgeting and risk management.

Familiarity with Information Management practices, System Development Life Cycle Management, IT Services Management, Infrastructure and Operations, EA, COBIT and ITIL frameworks, Security, Data Management.

Knowledge of business ecosystems, SaaS, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), SOA, APIs, Open Data, Microservices, Event-driven IT, Cloud (and Multicloud), Containers and Predictive Analytics.

Exposure and understanding of existing, new and emerging technologies, and processing environments.

Knowledge of all components of holistic Enterprise Architecture.

Knowledge of Business Engineering principles and processes.

Familiarity with basic graphical modeling approaches, tools and model repositories.

Ability to translate business needs into EA requirements and technology solutions.

Ability to estimate the financial impact of EA alternatives.

Ability to rapidly comprehend the functions and capabilities of new technologies.

Capable and comfortable with balancing time between foundational EA (Mode 1: ensures efficiency and predictability) and vanguard EA efforts (Mode 2: concerned with speed, agility and flexibility to achieve a unified and flexible EA that meets business needs).

Ready to think, behave and act in an innovative consulting manner to drive the organisation’s digital business strategies.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to gain trust and respect as a Thought Leader who can influence and persuade business and IT leaders.

Comfortable, experienced and accomplished at working with business executives, and able to push back in a professional and diplomatic way.

Highly collaborative with business and offers support and guidance to its ideals and strategies.

Vendor- and technology-neutral — more interested in business outcomes than in personal. Does not support those business and IT leaders with vested personal preferences.

Unflappable in the face of opposition to architectural ideals.

Practical in approach to decision making and problem solving.

Organizationally savvy and understanding of the political climate of the enterprise and how to navigate obstacles and politics.

Ability to balance the long-term (“big picture”) and short-term implications of individual decisions.

