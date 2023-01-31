Full Stack Java Developer ZN – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Calling Intermediate and Senior Full Stack Java Developers! Numerous, game-changing roles with global expert in their field. Innovative, Agile … people like you .. a tribe.. Hiring now!

Minimum Requirements:

Java, TypeScript / or Angularjs and SQL

Do you have experience with TDD?



MySQL (or similar) databases ?



VueJS 2 +Single Page Applications



Required: VueJS 2



Spring Framework & Spring Boot



Spring JPA, Hibernate, Hazelcast

GIT fundamentals?

RESTful API communications

Bonus: Postman experience



Bonus: Automated testing framework experience

An understanding of Microservices and massively distributed API’s

KPI’s

Develop defect-free code.

Work within an agile team.

Attend daily standups and other agile ceremonies.

Assist with breakdown of tasks from business requirements.

Accurately track time within the systems provided on a daily basis.

Deliver on sprint commitments.

Contribute to team planning, discussions and solution designs.

Report accurately on progress both within the systems and directly to your team lead.

Document solutions.

Knowledge share

Adhere to coding quality standards including unit and integration testing requirements.

Assist with the deployment and monitoring of the developed systems in testing and production environments.

