Integration Developer

Jan 31, 2023

Our client is looking for a skilled Developer who will be involved in managing, maintaining, and supporting integrations, setting up new integrations, documenting integrations, system owner for all integrations and integrations systems.

Requirements:

  • BSc in Computer Science, similar, or equivalent experience.
  • 5+ years’ software development experience.
  • Experience working with ERP or Supply Chain solutions.
  • Experience in XML and PHP, Python, or related language.
  • Experience in structured release and deployment best practices.
  • Experience writing Web Services, RESTFUL or SOAP as well as writing fault-tolerant code.
  • Experience with database tools such as SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS) or SQL Developer, Integration Architecture, and best practices.
  • Strong organisational skills and the ability to perform multiple tasks simultaneously, set priorities.
  • Experience with Agile software development practises and [URL Removed]
  • Application to application integrations.
  • Internal and external API.
  • File transfer. EDI and SQL queries.
  • Participating in requirements analysis and decomposition.
  • Design, development, internal testing, documentation of application-application integrations.
  • Develop and maintain services used in application integrations.
  • Design integration solutions and document the design in accordance with best practices.
  • Develop and maintain data integration components such as SQL queries, stored procedures, data extraction and cleansing, and integration with system front end components.
  • Build reports and/or data extracts to support business analysis surrounding integrations.

Desired Skills:

  • Integration Development
  • PHP
  • Python
  • XML
  • API
  • RESTFUL
  • SOAP
  • SQL Queries
  • ERP
  • SQL Server Management Studio

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

