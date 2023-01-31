Integration Developer – Gauteng Edenvale

Our client is looking for a skilled Developer who will be involved in managing, maintaining, and supporting integrations, setting up new integrations, documenting integrations, system owner for all integrations and integrations systems.

Requirements:

BSc in Computer Science, similar, or equivalent experience.

5+ years’ software development experience.

Experience working with ERP or Supply Chain solutions.

Experience in XML and PHP, Python, or related language.

Experience in structured release and deployment best practices.

Experience writing Web Services, RESTFUL or SOAP as well as writing fault-tolerant code.

Experience with database tools such as SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS) or SQL Developer, Integration Architecture, and best practices.

Strong organisational skills and the ability to perform multiple tasks simultaneously, set priorities.

Experience with Agile software development practises and [URL Removed]

Application to application integrations.

Internal and external API.

File transfer. EDI and SQL queries.

Participating in requirements analysis and decomposition.

Design, development, internal testing, documentation of application-application integrations.

Develop and maintain services used in application integrations.

Design integration solutions and document the design in accordance with best practices.

Develop and maintain data integration components such as SQL queries, stored procedures, data extraction and cleansing, and integration with system front end components.

Build reports and/or data extracts to support business analysis surrounding integrations.

Desired Skills:

Integration Development

PHP

Python

XML

API

RESTFUL

SOAP

SQL Queries

ERP

SQL Server Management Studio

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

