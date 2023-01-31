Integration Developer – Gauteng Edenvale

Our client is looking for a skilled Developer who will be involved in managing, maintaining, and supporting integrations, setting up new integrations, documenting integrations, system owner for all integrations and integrations systems.
Requirements:
- BSc in Computer Science, similar, or equivalent experience.
- 5+ years’ software development experience.
- Experience working with ERP or Supply Chain solutions.
- Experience in XML and PHP, Python, or related language.
- Experience in structured release and deployment best practices.
- Experience writing Web Services, RESTFUL or SOAP as well as writing fault-tolerant code.
- Experience with database tools such as SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS) or SQL Developer, Integration Architecture, and best practices.
- Strong organisational skills and the ability to perform multiple tasks simultaneously, set priorities.
- Experience with Agile software development practises and [URL Removed]
- Application to application integrations.
- Internal and external API.
- File transfer. EDI and SQL queries.
- Participating in requirements analysis and decomposition.
- Design, development, internal testing, documentation of application-application integrations.
- Develop and maintain services used in application integrations.
- Design integration solutions and document the design in accordance with best practices.
- Develop and maintain data integration components such as SQL queries, stored procedures, data extraction and cleansing, and integration with system front end components.
- Build reports and/or data extracts to support business analysis surrounding integrations.
Desired Skills:
- Integration Development
- PHP
- Python
- XML
- API
- RESTFUL
- SOAP
- SQL Queries
- ERP
- SQL Server Management Studio
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years