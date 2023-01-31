IT Risk Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Role Purpose
To ensure the business risk management framework is effectively applied to technology and information systems and to oversee business continuity, security and quality. To plan, execute, and manage multi-faceted projects related to risk management, mitigation and response, compliance, control assurance, and user awareness. To oversee security strategies, policies/standards, ensuring the effectiveness of solutions, and providing security-focused consultative services to the business.
Minimum qualifications
- Minimum Qualification: Relevant Diploma/Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science and/or IT Risk Management
- Preferred Qualification: Certification in any of the following will be an advantage: CRISC, CISA, CISSP, CISM, CIA, PECB (ISO)
- COBIT 5 certified (Foundation and Assessor)
Minimum experience
- 5-7 years’ experience with relevant IT, risk, auditing, governance and compliance experience and/or management experience
- Requires in-depth knowledge of security issues, techniques and implications across all existing computer platforms
- Experience in the financial services industry
Key Skills
- Understanding of Enterprise Risk Management (ERM), Own Risk and Solvency Assessment (ORSA) and Solvency Assessment and Management (SAM) practices and philosophy and relevant local legislation and regulations impacting risk management.
- Comprehensive risk management skills encompassing the regulatory, risk governance, risk management and IT risk management landscape.
- Relevant industry and technical skills and experience
- Preferred: Quantitative, financial, and accounting knowledge
Key qualities
- Client Centricity
- Integrity, Courage, Transparency
- Assertive, resilient, Deadline and solution-driven,
- Excellent written and verbal communication, influencing, facilitation, and presentation skills
- Interpersonally agile and strong at building relationships at all levels
- Conceptual and analytical with strong attention to detail
Reports to
- Risk Manager
Direct reports
Internal stakeholders
- Line Management, ERM Team/ Broader Risk and Compliance community/ Organisation
External stakeholders
- Third Party Cell Captives/ Client/ industry Bodies
Key role challenges
- Being a trusted advisor and valued partner rather than policeman or whistle-blower (not consulted as a last resort)
- Getting the balance right between supporting, influencing and challenging, as well as balancing short and long-term needs
- Managing the balance between being firm, assertive and objective but at the same time responsive and open-minded
- Being seen as a trusted advisor and valued partner embedded within rather than external to business
- Staying abreast of regulatory, market and industry developments and trends
- Managing change with stakeholders who do not want to engage
Desired Skills:
- Critical Thinking
- Self managing
- drives quality results
- Leading & Managing
- Global&Emerging
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma