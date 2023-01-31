Java :Full Stack Developer – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

I’m looking for a self-driven and eager for constant self-improvement, talented individual to find and join their ” tribe”. Looking for someone with extensive experience and focus on responsive desktop and mobile web applications and financial backends
Minimum Requirements:
- Java, TypeScript, SQL
- Required: Full understanding of Test Driven Development, Interfaces, Generic Typing, Code Abstraction, Modular design patterns, and a keen eye for good code.
- Full understanding of debugging and infer information from source code
- Experience in MySQL (or similar) databases
- Bonus: Experience with working on a codebase with 15+ active shared developers
- Bonus: Experience with working between distributed teams and virtual domains
- Bonus: Experience with working in Flyway
- VueJS Single Page Applications
- VueJS 2
- Spring Framework & Spring Boot
- Additional technologies: Spring JPA, Hibernate, Hazelcast
- GIT fundamentals include branch management and merge requests
- RESTful API communications
- Bonus: Postman experience
- Bonus: Automated testing framework experience
- An understanding of Microservices and massively distributed API’s
Experience in the following technologies will be beneficial:
- Argo
- GitCI and other CI/CD tools
- Kibana
- Grafana
- NodeJS
- VueJS
Key Performance Indicators
- Develop defect-free code.
- Function within an agile team.
- Attend and contribute to daily standups and other agile ceremonies.
- Assist with breakdown of tasks from business requirements.
- Accurately track time within the systems provided on a daily basis.
- Deliver on sprint commitments.
- Contribute to team planning, discussions and solution designs.
- Constructively communicate in a way that would add to valuable solutions.
- Take guidance from and support the team lead.
- Report accurately on progress both within the systems and directly to your team lead.
- Document solutions and assist others in doing their documentation.
- Share knowledge with team members.
- Adhere to coding quality standards including unit and integration testing requirements.
- Assist with the deployment and monitoring of the developed systems in testing and production environments
