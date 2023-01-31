Java Software Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Our client is looking for a Senior Software Developer to join their dynamic team of developers. This is a Perm opportunity located in Gauteng and this is an ONSITE position.

The ideal candidate should have:

Minimum of 7 years’ progressive experience as a Software Developer

Expert-level Coding Skills

Functional Testing experience, including ability to create, maintain and execute both manual and automated tests.

DevOps capabilities

Main Skills:

Java

Springboot

SQL

Hibernate

Job Purpose:

Responsible for the programming and development of applications and supporting software. Provides advisory support through refining designs, practices, tools and processes to ensure the delivery of quality products to internal and external customers.

