Junior Programmer

Blossom Tech have an exciting opportunity for graduates or individuals with minimal experience in programming with one of our valued Clients.
Duties & Responsibilities
- The successful candidate will be report directly to the CEO.
- Coding
- Programming
Desired Experience & Qualification
- A born coder – Candidates who are self-taught programmer, have studied programming or did online courses).
- Delphi experience.
- Ability to learn new concepts quickly.
- Back-end web development experience.
- SQL or similar DB queries experience.
- Basic computer hardware experience.
Desired Skills:
- Programming
- SQL
- DB Queries
- Computer Hardware
- Coding
- Delphi
- Fast Learner