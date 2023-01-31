Junior Programmer

Blossom Tech have an exciting opportunity for graduates or individuals with minimal experience in programming with one of our valued Clients.

Duties & Responsibilities

The successful candidate will be report directly to the CEO.

Coding

Programming

Desired Experience & Qualification

A born coder – Candidates who are self-taught programmer, have studied programming or did online courses).

Delphi experience.

Ability to learn new concepts quickly.

Back-end web development experience.

SQL or similar DB queries experience.

Basic computer hardware experience.

Desired Skills:

Programming

SQL

DB Queries

Computer Hardware

Coding

Delphi

Fast Learner

Learn more/Apply for this position