Junior Programmer – Gauteng East Rand

Jan 31, 2023

Blossom Tech have an exciting opportunity for graduates or individuals with minimal experience in programming with one of our valued Clients.

Duties & Responsibilities

  • The successful candidate will be report directly to the CEO.
  • Coding
  • Programming

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • A born coder – Candidates who are self-taught programmer, have studied programming or did online courses).
  • Delphi experience.
  • Ability to learn new concepts quickly.
  • Back-end web development experience.
  • SQL or similar DB queries experience.
  • Basic computer hardware experience.

Desired Skills:

  • Programming
  • SQL
  • DB Queries
  • Computer Hardware
  • Coding
  • Delphi
  • Fast Learner

