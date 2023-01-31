Machine Learning Engineer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading Financial Services Group in Joburg seeks the expertise of a highly skilled Machine Learning Engineer to join its Markets Data Science team. Your role will entail developing, implementing, and maintaining Machine Learning models that drive business value. With the use of Machine Learning techniques, you will help identify and solve complex business problems. The ideal candidate must possess a Master’s/Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics, or a related discipline with 3+ years’ experience in a similar role or as a Data Scientist with experience deploying ML solutions into production. You must also be able to work with large and complex data sets & have experience working with data manipulation libraries, such as Pandas or the Tidyverse and be skilled in Scala/PySpark, Python and/or R, AWS/Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

DUTIES:

Design, develop, and implement machine learning models to solve business problems.

Collaborate with Data Scientists and other stakeholders to identify business needs and develop appropriate solutions.

Use data visualization techniques to communicate findings and insights to stakeholders.

Monitor and maintain Machine Learning models in production, including regular performance evaluation and optimization.

Continuously learn and stay up to date with the latest developments in the field of Machine Learning.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Master’s Degree or Bachelor’s in Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics, or a related field.

Experience/Skills –

3+ Years of experience as a Machine Learning Engineer or Data Scientist with experience deploying ML solutions into production.

Working with large and complex data sets, including knowledge of a Big-Data language like Scala or PySpark.

Knowledge of Python and/or R including experience working with data manipulation libraries, such as Pandas or the Tidyverse.

Familiarity with cloud computing platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

COMMENTS:

