Opensource Developer

A dynamic fintech company specialising in digital and payments platforms is growing their team and looking for Junior to Senior Opensource Developers to be part of its journey.

You will be involved in the design, development, testing, and maintenance of open-source platforms.

Minimum Requirements:

3 – years of development experience

Experience with NodeJS/Typescript on the backend

Ability to work in a team

Eye for detail and identifying problems

Prior knowledge of fraud risk / anti-money laundering solutions is a plus

Knowledge of microservices in Kubernetes, Docker, and cloud platforms like Azure.

TypeScript

NodeJS (npm)

MSSQL (and/or Oracle is a plus)

GitLab / GitHub

Redis

Open-source tools are a plus (NiFi, Kafka, ArangoDB, OpenFaaS, etc)

Desired Skills:

opensource

nodeJS

Typescript

About The Employer:

A Fintech company offering a dynamic work environment.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

