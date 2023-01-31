Opensource Developer

A dynamic fintech company specialising in digital and payments platforms is growing their team and looking for Junior to Senior Opensource Developers to be part of its journey.
You will be involved in the design, development, testing, and maintenance of open-source platforms.
Minimum Requirements:
- 3 – years of development experience
- Experience with NodeJS/Typescript on the backend
- Ability to work in a team
- Eye for detail and identifying problems
- Prior knowledge of fraud risk / anti-money laundering solutions is a plus
- Knowledge of microservices in Kubernetes, Docker, and cloud platforms like Azure.
- TypeScript
- NodeJS (npm)
- MSSQL (and/or Oracle is a plus)
- GitLab / GitHub
- Redis
- Open-source tools are a plus (NiFi, Kafka, ArangoDB, OpenFaaS, etc)
Desired Skills:
- opensource
- nodeJS
- Typescript
About The Employer:
A Fintech company offering a dynamic work environment.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund