Project Manager (Solar PV) – Gauteng Centurion

Are you looking for a hybrid opportunity in the Solar space? Apply Now!

Is this you?

You are self-motivated, work well in a team and have the ability to work with a lot of moving parts. You can effectively communicate and report on the progress of a project and are able to communicate effectively with clients and colleagues. You are deadline driven and work hard but also enjoy an organisation that allows for a social aspect.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You will be responsible for managing projects within the Solar PV commercial, residential, and industrial space. This will include managing workflow, delegating tasks, and overseeing the budget, procurement, and stock. You will oversee the Cope of Works, Bill of Quantities, and associated communication documents. You’ll love this role as it’s an opportunity to work with a fantastic team and have exposure to a range of solar projects.

Where you’ll be doing it

You will be joining an organisation that prioritises its people and ensures that they are taken care of. They work hard and are super busy, but they focus on learning and have a fantastic company culture that ensures the team still comes together, whether it be for a Potjiekos competition or Friday afternoon drinks. This role is based in Centurion at their head office but they are open to a hybrid work set-up or completely remote.

What you’ll need

You need to have a matric (an Engineering qualification would be a plus), with at least 2 years of experience as a Project Manager within the Solar PV space. You must communicate fluently in both English and Afrikaans and be an open-minded, enthusiastic individual.

What you’ll get

You will get a great basic salary and an opportunity to really develop your career within the Solar PV Project Management space, within an organisation that encourages learning and fantastic company culture.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Kayley on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

