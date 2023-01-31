Ricoh SA achieves DocuWare Diamond Club status

Ricoh South Africa has been awarded membership status of the DocuWare Diamond Club in recognition of its exceptional performance and exceeding revenue target by client onboarding, growth, satisfaction and retention.

Ricoh SA’s 2022 performance placed the company eighth out of 62 EMEA and APAC DocuWare partners and 11th globally.

“We are honoured and proud to have been recognised by DocuWare for the incredible effort of the team during a challenging and highly competitive period,” says Jacques Van Wyk, CEO of Ricoh SA.

“For customers it means having the confidence and peace of mind that comes from working with the strongest, most experienced DocuWare team in the country,” he says. “We are very fortunate to have the skills and resources to collaborate and assist customers through their digital transformation journey, maintain the highest levels of service delivery and drive return on customer investments.”

Ricoh SA was the first South African company to become a DocuWare ADP (Authorised Distribution Partner) in 2012. DocuWare has more than 800 ADPs across the globe.

“We are happy to recognise your dedication, loyalty, and hard work in bringing your customers real-life solutions for their real-world problems,” says DocuWare group president Max Ertl.

“Your knowledge, hard work and dedication helped pave the way for a very successful 2022 for DocuWare globally, and the demand for our solutions, whether in the cloud or on-premises, is bigger than ever, despite the pandemic. Congratulations from our team to yours.”