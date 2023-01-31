SAP BASIS (Solution Manager) Consultant – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Job Purpose
- The SAP Basis Consultant is responsible for the management of the SAP environment, this includes the underlying SAP database systems, for both HANA and Microsoft SQL.
- The incumbent is responsible for configuring, monitoring, tuning, and troubleshooting the SAP technical environment on an ongoing basis.
Key Outcomes may include but are not limited to
- Implements and maintains the multiple SAP instances that comprise the SAP environment (development, test, training and production).
- Maintains the integrity of the SAP environment by managing the SAP Change and Transport System (CTS) to ensure all configuration and development objects are promoted properly.
- Introduces technical changes into the environment using a structured approach that minimizes risk and achieves high reliability, availability and performance of each SAP instance.
- Designs and implements optimal SAP configuration to maximize system performance and availability. Installs and configures all required SAP database servers and application servers.
- Distributes the online SAP user workload and monitor and manage the SAP background job workload.
- Configures and manages the SAP printing subsystem for all SAP instances.
- Maintains SAP performance by planning and executing SAP tuning strategies.
- Administers the SAP Solution Manager systems within the Bank.
- Performs SAP client administration (create client, copy client, delete client, export/import client) as required.
- Develops and maintains system documentation for all SAP instances and interfaces
Education and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems (MIS) or equivalent technical work experience.
- Four years’ experience in SAP Solution Manager, including CHaRM and ITSM.
- Five plus years’ experience in SAP Basis,
- A vast knowledge and background in SAP high availability infrastructure and design.
- Knowledge in running SAP HANA database systems.
- Knowledge in running SAP on Microsoft SQL database environments.
- Knowledge in running SAP on VMware.
- Knowledge in running SAP Lifecycle management processes using SAP Solution Manager.
- Working in a banking or financial services environment with SAP Security and infrastructure security a key deliverable.
Technical Skills or Knowledge
- Linux, Windows, SAP Netweaver, HANA, Networks
- A completion of at least 3 implementation projects.
- Supported at least 4 upgrade projects, for both SAP ABAP and JAVA systems.
Desired Skills:
- SAP Solution Manager
- SAP Basis