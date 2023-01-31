SAP Functional Consultant

A massive retailer based in Sandton are on the lookout for a SAP Functional Analyst POS to join their fantastic team of Analysts.
The ideal candidate should have:
- 3 years SAP design and configuration experience
- 2 years Agile experience (e.g. sprint planning, stand-up)
- Working with business process/activity owners in understanding business requirement and solution design
- Documenting functional and technical specifications
- Experience in preparation of business cases, business process
- Knowledge and experience of Retail SAP architecture, implementation and operations
- Functional knowledge of SAP SD, POS and POSDM / POSDTA modules including interfaces, data migration and integration
- Understanding of SAP POSDM/POSDTA configuration in a SAP Retail environment
- Understanding of XML data structures for retail point of sale transaction data
- Understanding of development concepts, guidelines and SAP architecture
- Knowledge and application of relevant IT best practices
- Knowledge of IT Service Management principles and frameworks (ITIL 3)
- Knowledge of Project management including methods and tools
- Knowledge of retail industry models
- MS Office proficiency with advanced excel and VISIO
Apply now for more info 🙂
Desired Skills:
- SAP Functional Analyst
- SAP SD
- Retail
- ITIL v3
- POS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma