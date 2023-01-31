SAP Functional Consultant

Jan 31, 2023

A massive retailer based in Sandton are on the lookout for a SAP Functional Analyst POS to join their fantastic team of Analysts.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • 3 years SAP design and configuration experience
  • 2 years Agile experience (e.g. sprint planning, stand-up)
  • Working with business process/activity owners in understanding business requirement and solution design
  • Documenting functional and technical specifications
  • Experience in preparation of business cases, business process
  • Knowledge and experience of Retail SAP architecture, implementation and operations
  • Functional knowledge of SAP SD, POS and POSDM / POSDTA modules including interfaces, data migration and integration
  • Understanding of SAP POSDM/POSDTA configuration in a SAP Retail environment
  • Understanding of XML data structures for retail point of sale transaction data
  • Understanding of development concepts, guidelines and SAP architecture
  • Knowledge and application of relevant IT best practices
  • Knowledge of IT Service Management principles and frameworks (ITIL 3)
  • Knowledge of Project management including methods and tools
  • Knowledge of retail industry models
  • MS Office proficiency with advanced excel and VISIO

Desired Skills:

  • SAP Functional Analyst
  • SAP SD
  • Retail
  • ITIL v3
  • POS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

