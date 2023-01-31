SAP Functional Consultant

A massive retailer based in Sandton are on the lookout for a SAP Functional Analyst POS to join their fantastic team of Analysts.

The ideal candidate should have:

3 years SAP design and configuration experience

2 years Agile experience (e.g. sprint planning, stand-up)

Working with business process/activity owners in understanding business requirement and solution design

Documenting functional and technical specifications

Experience in preparation of business cases, business process

Knowledge and experience of Retail SAP architecture, implementation and operations

Functional knowledge of SAP SD, POS and POSDM / POSDTA modules including interfaces, data migration and integration

Understanding of SAP POSDM/POSDTA configuration in a SAP Retail environment

Understanding of XML data structures for retail point of sale transaction data

Understanding of development concepts, guidelines and SAP architecture

Knowledge and application of relevant IT best practices

Knowledge of IT Service Management principles and frameworks (ITIL 3)

Knowledge of Project management including methods and tools

Knowledge of retail industry models

MS Office proficiency with advanced excel and VISIO

Desired Skills:

SAP Functional Analyst

SAP SD

Retail

ITIL v3

POS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

