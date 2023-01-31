Senior Full Stack Developer ZS

Jan 31, 2023

You won’t believe it till you see it for yourself – this Company is on a MAJOR growth spurt. They are your home away from home and like-minded “Tribe”. Calling all eager to constantly grow their skill Full Stack Java Developers
What you need for this role :

5 -10 years Java coding experience (Java 8 +)
Angular or Typescript
Vuejs
 Test Driven development experience
API experience
Exposure to microservices
… the rest .. well that’s up to you . Not every role is an exact fit and you have more to offer than just meets the eye.. we want to be talking to you!

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to Zethu at [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Full stack
  • Microservices
  • TDD
  • API
  • Angular

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical aid and bonus and more!

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *