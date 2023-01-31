Senior Full Stack Developer ZS

You won’t believe it till you see it for yourself – this Company is on a MAJOR growth spurt. They are your home away from home and like-minded “Tribe”. Calling all eager to constantly grow their skill Full Stack Java Developers
What you need for this role :
5 -10 years Java coding experience (Java 8 +)
Angular or Typescript
Vuejs
Test Driven development experience
API experience
Exposure to microservices
… the rest .. well that’s up to you . Not every role is an exact fit and you have more to offer than just meets the eye.. we want to be talking to you!
Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to Zethu at [Email Address Removed]
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid and bonus and more!