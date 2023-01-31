Senior Test Analyst

We are recruiting for a Senior Test Analyst with a minimum of 5 years of experience in

Financial Services experience.

VAS-Insurance systems experience (Beneficial).

API Testing (SOAP UI or POSTMAN).

SQL Experience.

Design test cases and test scenarios.

The Test Analyst is required to efficiently follow all testing processes and methodologies defined, design test cases and test scenarios, conduct testing, log defects, track defects until defect closure, and obtain Business stakeholder signoff upon successful conclusion of testing..

This is a contract role and it’s a hybrid/remote work model to be located in Cape Town.

[[Email Address Removed]]

