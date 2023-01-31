Senior Test Analyst (Supply Chain/Warehouse Management) – Western Cape Brackenfell

A leading retailer in the beautiful city of Cape Town are on the hunt for a Test Analyst to join their fantastic testing team.

Role Purpose

The purpose of the role is to coordinate and perform testing activities of a more complex nature, to ensure the successful implementation of business solutions. The role designs, develops and administers a series of complex tests and evaluations that identify any potential issues with a product before its general release, including defect fixes, functional and non-functional testing, system enhancements, new applications, fixes for incidents and disaster recovery testing (includes changes to systems or business products). The role verifies and validates that the intended solution meets stated requirements and specifications that guided its design and development, and that they work within required standards and frameworks. The role provides technical expertise and support relating to testing and evaluations and takes the technical lead on large and complex projects requiring deep specialised knowledge, working in close collaboration with project, testing and functional teams across the business to deliver client application support and ensure IT operations run smoothly. The role executes operational processes of high complexity and scale.

Qualifications and experience

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or a related field – (essential).

Formal software testing training (e.g., ISEB, ISTQB CTFL) – (essential).

Advanced testing certified (e.g., ISTQB CTAL) – (essential)

+6 years’ experience as a Lead Test Analyst with extensive demonstrable experience with manual testing, SQL experience and testing in an Agile environment – (essential).

Expert knowledge of functional testing, system testing, integration testing, regression testing – (essential).

Expert knowledge of structured test methods and processes – (essential).

Extensive experience of testing complex user interfaces – (essential).

Excellent understanding of testing concepts and the role of QA within Agile development methodology / Scrum management techniques – (essential).

Experience with API testing, Automated testing tools and Remedy or similar CM experience – (desired).

Testing experience in a retail environment – (desired).

Knowledge of systems performance testing, user acceptance testing – (desired).

Experience of testing using an automated test tool such as QC and QTP/Selenium/Test Complete/Robot Framework or any other – (desired).

Desired Skills:

Supply Chain

Warehouse Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

