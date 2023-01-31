We are searching for a Service Desk Agent to join our company on a permanent contract.
Has working knowledge and skills to perform a defined set of analytical/scientific methods or operational processes. Applies experience and skills to complete assigned work within own area of expertise. Works within standard operating procedures and/or scientific methods. Works with a moderate degree of supervision.
Qualifications Required:
- Grade 12
- A+, N+
- Soft Skills and ITIL Foundation (Requirement for Snr. Service Desk Agent)
Preferred Qualifications:
- Technical IT Qualification
- HP Knowledge/ Certification will be
- ITIL v3 or ITIL 4
Experience required:
- Function-related experience: 1-2 Years
- 1 – 2 Years’ experience in a Service Desk Environment
- 1 – 2 Years’ experience in an ICT service desk environment Leading teams
- Other Experience: 0-1 Years
- Soft Skills are essential
- Customer Service experience is essential
- Problem-Solving skills required
Duties/Responsibilities:
- To act as the first point of contact between customers who need technical.
- Consumable support, resolve simple problems and escalate unsolved problems to the Operations Manager.
- Effective First-Line Call Management
Work environment:
- Hybrid Office/ Work from Home
- High Pressure
Physical demands:
- None. Computer work
Travel:
- Only to the office
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML