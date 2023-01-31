Service Desk Agent – Gauteng Randburg

We are searching for a Service Desk Agent to join our company on a permanent contract.

Has working knowledge and skills to perform a defined set of analytical/scientific methods or operational processes. Applies experience and skills to complete assigned work within own area of expertise. Works within standard operating procedures and/or scientific methods. Works with a moderate degree of supervision.

Qualifications Required:

Grade 12

A+, N+

Soft Skills and ITIL Foundation (Requirement for Snr. Service Desk Agent)

Preferred Qualifications:

Technical IT Qualification

HP Knowledge/ Certification will be

ITIL v3 or ITIL 4

Experience required:

Function-related experience: 1-2 Years

1 – 2 Years’ experience in a Service Desk Environment

1 – 2 Years’ experience in an ICT service desk environment Leading teams

Other Experience: 0-1 Years

Soft Skills are essential

Customer Service experience is essential

Problem-Solving skills required

Duties/Responsibilities:

To act as the first point of contact between customers who need technical.

Consumable support, resolve simple problems and escalate unsolved problems to the Operations Manager.

Effective First-Line Call Management

Work environment:

Hybrid Office/ Work from Home

High Pressure

Physical demands:

None. Computer work

Travel:

Only to the office

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

