Service Desk Agent – Gauteng Randburg

Jan 31, 2023

We are searching for a Service Desk Agent to join our company on a permanent contract.

Has working knowledge and skills to perform a defined set of analytical/scientific methods or operational processes. Applies experience and skills to complete assigned work within own area of expertise. Works within standard operating procedures and/or scientific methods. Works with a moderate degree of supervision.

Qualifications Required:

  • Grade 12

  • A+, N+

  • Soft Skills and ITIL Foundation (Requirement for Snr. Service Desk Agent)

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Technical IT Qualification

  • HP Knowledge/ Certification will be

  • ITIL v3 or ITIL 4

Experience required:

  • Function-related experience: 1-2 Years

  • 1 – 2 Years’ experience in a Service Desk Environment

  • 1 – 2 Years’ experience in an ICT service desk environment Leading teams

  • Other Experience: 0-1 Years

  • Soft Skills are essential

  • Customer Service experience is essential

  • Problem-Solving skills required

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • To act as the first point of contact between customers who need technical.

  • Consumable support, resolve simple problems and escalate unsolved problems to the Operations Manager.

  • Effective First-Line Call Management

Work environment:

  • Hybrid Office/ Work from Home

  • High Pressure

Physical demands:

  • None. Computer work

Travel:

  • Only to the office

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

