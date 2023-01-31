System Analyst

We are looking for a strong Systems Analyst to join our team! As a Systems Analyst you will have a strong understanding of Systems Analysis and how well software, hardware and the wider IT system fit the business needs of the Bank. You will write requirements for new systems and may also help implement them and monitor their effectiveness.

Responsibilities of your job will include:

Assume responsibility for the analysis and design of new IT solutions as well as the modification/enhancement of existing systems to integrate new features or improvements to improve business efficiency and productivity.

Interview business users to define business requirements.

Thoroughly understand the software development lifecycle.

Translating Client requirements into highly specified functional and technical specifications.

Developing solutions and related products.

Presenting proposals to clients.

Work closely with Colleagues, Developers, Testers, and a variety of End-users to ensure technical compatibility and User satisfaction.

Drawing up, supervising, and documenting testing schedule for complete system.

Facilitate UAT, Report on project Status.

Overseeing implementation of a new system including data migration.

Supporting users on change control and system updates.

Provide training and user manuals to users of a new system.

Keep up to date with technical and industry developments.

Must have Data Analytics experience.

6 years plus SYSTEMS Analysis experience.

Financial services experience.

Must be comfortable with multiple process modelling notations.

Must have a solid understanding of UML, in particular Class Diagrams, Component diagrams and Activity Diagrams.

Must have experience working with REST APIs, including the ability to read Swagger Documents, and test APIs with Postman.

Experience with SOAP Web Services and SOAPUI will be valuable.

Must be comfortable reading JSON and XML files.

Experience with JIRA and Confluence, usage, setup & configuration.

Commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and creating quality products is essential.

The incumbent will actively coach other analysts and use both their knowledge as well as their technical knowledge to make decisions.

Key Outcomes may include but are not limited to:

Strong ability to communicate technical concepts to non-technical people.

Ability to communicate clearly and effectively, both written and verbal.

Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment.

Meet with client to discuss specifications, work with client and vendors on project options, and facilitate meetings with key client personnel including IT for network connectivity, file mapping, and project technical specifications

Extensive Knowledge and understanding of Banking Products and Solutions associated with Payments, Card Processing, bank transfers and how they are implemented in conjunction with other banking products.

Will assume technical leadership role for assigned projects, coordinating all phases of operational implementation of technical project deliverables.

Work with internal and external teams and vendors to execute the project plan, ensuring technical tasks are completed accurately and on time

Complete Gap Analysis to define system set-up requirements

Provide Consulting and guidance on the best approach to meet defined business requirements for assigned projects

Identify and report outstanding issues to the development manager; assist with issue resolution

Ensure quality in project process; Communicate technical aspects and requirements of projects with third-party vendors and internal Project Support Team

Provide technical support to internal & external teams during the design, development, and implementation phases of the project

Validates system parameters and conducts testing, modifying program parameters when necessary

Provide Post implementation support for new features and products.

Assist with consulting and guidance on resolving major Production issues by identifying impact and by defining and implementing a resolution for resolving

Assist with identifying improvements to the defined processes within the department

Understand client business requirements; communicate between technical groups at client and vendor locations and data map technical files between systems

Perform other duties as assigned

Mandatory Requirements

At least 7 Years’ experience in systems analysis

Banking or Financial sector experience

Business, and product experience.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Technology, or equivalent experience.

6-8 years’ experience working with information technologies and systems analysis.

A broad knowledge of hardware, software, and programming.

Proven ability to assess business needs and translate them into relevant solutions.

Strong understanding and knowledge of the principles and practices associated with database maintenance and administration.

Working knowledge of a wide variety of programming languages.

Excellent analytical, written, and verbal communication skills.

Ability to learn quickly – adaptable and flexible.

Good interpersonal and client-handling skills, with the ability to manage expectations and explain technical detail.

Business awareness.

Experience working in a team-oriented, highly collaborative environment.

Self-motivated and directed with exceptional attention to detail.

Experience with troubleshooting principles, and issue resolution techniques.

Experience with SQL, CMIC (ERP System), HCSS construction software, Boomi integration platform.

Advantageous

Scrum Master

JIRA Configuration & setup skills

Desired Skills:

System Analysis

Jira

