Technical Lead at IT NETWORK

The Technical Lead guides and oversees the implementation of solution design, configuration and escalated problem management of solutions and services in client environments. This position takes ownership of translating opportunities into solutions and contributing to the design and configuration requirements related to client proposals. These individuals guide the creation and delivery of complex technical solutions to clients by engaging with them during the planning and solution definition phase and defining the standards of work (SoW).

Qualifications

Grade 12 Senior Certificate (Matric)

A relevant computer science or information science qualification.

Must hold relevant Microsoft Dynamics Certifications

Expert understanding of IT industry environment and business needs

Ability to lead technical design workshops with teams and clients

Possess good technical, quantitative and analytical skills

Possess the ability to work with clients and business teams to create client-orientated solutions and services

Demonstrate interpersonal skills with the ability to develop and maintain strong stakeholder relationships

Ability to recognise opportunities for enhancement and continuous improvement

Ability to engage with a variety of stakeholders and colleagues at all levels

Ability to establish and manage processes and practices through collaboration and the understanding of business

Ability to manage urgent and complex tasks simultaneously

Responsibilities

Guides the creation and delivery of complex technical solutions to clients by engaging with them during the planning and solution definition phase and defining the standards of work (SoW).

Identify areas of improvements for user and technical requirements, specifications development, solution design and development, propose technical solutions and provide a high-level design of technical or service solutions to meet the client’s requirements.

Take ownership of user support, troubleshooting, design, configuration and escalated problem management.

Guide the development of technical training and training programs for all technical team members, in conjunction with the Technical Team Lead

Oversee the design and configuration requirements in relation to RFP / RFI and proposals of complexity.

Guide the solution roadmap and milestones.

Contribute to the knowledge base of solutions and services by sharing best practices and lessons learnt with clients and the team.

Understand the client’s environment, business needs and provide expertise and consulting on the relevant solutions.

Work closely with vendors (OEM) to understand their strategies for solutions and services, can articulate the roadmap, and associated impacts for clients.

Identify process improvements and ensure compliance to process and policy governance by continuously reviewing processes.

Form part of the team implementing the solution for the customer as a application implementation assurance function, and actively assist with delivery where required

Where required, build relationships with Customers with aim to become a trusted adviser.

Assist with pre-sales by providing a proposed solution to the clients requirement, liaising with Technical Leads and Senior Developers where required; including agile point estimates/work breakdown for pricing by the Operations/Practice Head; compile a final proposal for review and approval.

Additional Responsibilities of the Role

Continuous Learning and a Growth Mindset

Continuous learning. Remain up to date with Microsoft Dynamics Apps, explore ISV add-ons, DevOps, Agile Methodologies, Coaching Skills, Leadership Skills Building the Dynamics Practice

Guide and assist multiple teams implementing solutions for the customers.

Build relationships with Customers with aim to become a trusted adviser.

Assist with pre-sales by providing a proposed solution to the clients’ requirement, liaising with Technical Leads and Senior Developers where required; including agile point estimates/work breakdown for pricing by the Operations/Practice Head; compile a final proposal for review and approval.

EXPERIENCE

Required (not-negotiable):

Significant experience in a similar role within a related environment

Expert experience working with clients to understand their requirements and define appropriate solutions

Implementation with the following technologies:

Microsoft Dynamics 365 (online and on-premise)

Power Apps (Model Driven Apps)

Azure

C#

JavaScript

SSIS

SQL like a Ninja

Daily customer interaction

Team Management

Advantageous (nice-to-have):

Power BI

Dynamics and SharePoint Integration

SKILLS

Be able to work in a team environment – Advanced

Be able to interact well with management and colleagues – Advanced

Be able to successfully adapt to changing demands and conditions – Advanced

Be able to communicate excellently, both verbal and written – Advanced

Be able to coach and mentor other team members – Skilled

ATTITUDE

Pragmatic

Diligent

Perseverant

Proactive

Planning and organising

Must be individually driven and motivated

Must be reliable and responsible

Must be enthusiastic

Leadership

Committed

Desired Skills:

Implementation

Microsoft Dynamics

Azure

C#

Javascript

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

