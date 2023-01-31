Web Content Specialist at Financial Services – Gauteng Menlyn

The purpose of the job is to ensure company’s digital platforms are updated and that all elevant content is updated. This includes the correct application of the company’s brand guide on all digital content. The person appointed will report to the Communications Manager.
Duties are as follows:
- Management of the company’s intranet and website
- Upload content on the company’s intranet and website
- Lead any revamps or updates of the company’s intranet and website
- Ensure that social media ages drive traffic to the company website
- Design nd develop graphics and multimedia content for, awareness campaigns, logos, intranet and animations for the company internal clients
- Design original pieces including illustrations, infographics, branding and presentations and collaborate with colloeagues across teams on design needs
- Keep an accurate log of all web and graphic design request
- co-ordinate web projects across department
Qualification required
- National Diploma in Information Technology (preferebly with a marketing element)
- Marketing / Graphic design or Social Meadia Short Course
- Atleast 5 – 7 years relevant working experience of which 2-3 years must have been in online marketing, search engine optimazation (SEO) and social media
- Editorial experience will be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Excellent written and verbal communication
- Strong repirt writing and analytical skills
- good presentation skills
- networking abilities
- knowledge and appreciation of current developments in the financial services industry
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree