Web Content Specialist at Financial Services

The purpose of the job is to ensure company’s digital platforms are updated and that all elevant content is updated. This includes the correct application of the company’s brand guide on all digital content. The person appointed will report to the Communications Manager.

Duties are as follows:

Management of the company’s intranet and website

Upload content on the company’s intranet and website

Lead any revamps or updates of the company’s intranet and website

Ensure that social media ages drive traffic to the company website

Design nd develop graphics and multimedia content for, awareness campaigns, logos, intranet and animations for the company internal clients

Design original pieces including illustrations, infographics, branding and presentations and collaborate with colloeagues across teams on design needs

Keep an accurate log of all web and graphic design request

co-ordinate web projects across department

Qualification required

National Diploma in Information Technology (preferebly with a marketing element)

Marketing / Graphic design or Social Meadia Short Course

Atleast 5 – 7 years relevant working experience of which 2-3 years must have been in online marketing, search engine optimazation (SEO) and social media

Editorial experience will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

Excellent written and verbal communication

Strong repirt writing and analytical skills

good presentation skills

networking abilities

knowledge and appreciation of current developments in the financial services industry

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

