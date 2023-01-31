WS02 Developer at IT Network – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Key Purpose

Designs, develops, and implements WSO2 applications to support business requirements. Follows approved life-cycle methodologies, creates design documents, writes code and performs unit and functional testing of software. Contributes to the overall architecture and standards of the Group, acts a platform product SME, and plays a software governance role.

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to:

Analysis, Documentation & Design Skills

Work closely with Business Analysts to analyse and understand the Business Requirements and Business Case, in order to produce simple, cost effective and innovative solution designs.

Design and implementation of the following, in accordance with the Group’s standards, processes, tools, and frameworks:

Integration solutions using WSO2 Enterprise Integrator.

REST/SOAP API’s using WSO2 API Manager.

Authentication/Authorization solutions using WSO2 Identity Server.

Test the quality of produced software thoroughly through participation in code reviews, the use of static code analysis tools, creation and execution of unit tests, functional regression tests, load tests and stress tests and evaluating the results of performance metrics collected by this software.

Participate in feasibility studies, proof of concepts, JAD sessions, estimations, and costing sessions, evaluate and review programming methods, tools, and standards, etc.

Maintain the system in Non-Production and Production environments and provide support in the form of query resolution and defect fixes.

Prepare the necessary technical documentation including payload definitions, class diagrams, activity diagrams, ERDs, operational and support documentation, etc.

Driving the skills development of team members, coaching of team members for performance and coaching on career development, recruitment, staff training, performance management, etc.

Ensure underlying security best practices are adhered to across all implementations.

Ensuring that all external system that interact with the WSO2 ecosystem follow strict security best practices as not to compromise the integrity of the system as a whole.

Personal Attributes and Skills

Behavioural Skills

Stress management

Time management & prioritization

Creative

Negotiation skills

Innovation

Bias for action

Teamwork & co-operation

Risk management & mitigation

Solution & results driven

Knowledge management

Process champion

Problem solver

Optimism

Values driven

Resilient

Learns on the fly & learning oriented

Instils trust

Technical Skills

High standard of delivery

Solution Architecture

Structured & analytical problem solver

Process Mapping

Software testing pack design, functional testing

Clean code thinking

Coaching and mentor to junior teammates

Strong focus on security best practices

Overtime may be required from time to time

Standby is required on a rotational cycle

Education and Experience

Required

NQF Level 5: Certified in a 3-year National Diploma, BSc Computer Science, or BCom Information Systems (or similar).

Experience

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in developing integrations solutions with ESB technologies (WSO2, TIBCO, Apache Camel).Knowledge:

WSO2 Enterprise Integrator (or similar competing vendor product)

WSO2 API Manager (or similar competing vendor product)

WSO2 Identity Server (or similar competing vendor product)

Java

Object Orientation

Junit

SOA

Micro-services

REST API design

Authorization frameworks and best practices (OAuth 2.0)

Linux

Docker

Data Modelling

UML

SQL

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)

Architectural Styles

Enterprise Integration Patterns

Kafka

Elasticsearch

Kibana

FluentD

Desired Skills:

WS02

Java

Linux

REST API

