Back-End Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Back End Developer – Use your brilliant talents to make magical software!
The Company:
Recruiting a dynamic Back-End Developer responsible for Digital growth business solutions. Helping future-proof your business through automation and digital marketing. Bespoke enterprise resource management platforms involving strategic, engaging software and mobile app development.
The Position:
We’re looking for a Back-End Developer to be based permanently in Sandton. The pay range on offer is a salary between R45 000.00 to R50 000.00 Per Month.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Back-End Software Development experience will be contacted.
Requirements:
- Completed Matric – essential
- Proven work experience as a Back End Developer
- 3+ years Back-End Development experience
- React experience – a must have
- Hands on experience with markup languages (HTML, XML)
- Familiarity with browser testing and debugging
- In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment)
- An ability to perform well in a technical fast-paced environment
- Excellent analytical and multitasking skills
- Must be South African with a valid South African ID
- Own transport with valid drivers license – essential
Tech Stack:
- Python
- C#
- Java
- PhP
- Typescript
- Javascript
- NodeJS
- NestJS
Responsibilities:
- Software development
- Optimise strategic, engaging platform and mobile app development
- Provide bespoke enterprise resource management solutions
- Automation solutions
- Business process automation for lead generation
- eCommerce automation for product information scraping
- Scraping and content management for digital marketing management
- Image processing and facial recognition
- System automation
- Hardware automation
Note:
- Technical Assessment to be completed
- Applicants must be South African with a valid South African ID
- We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days
- Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric