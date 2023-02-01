Back-End Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Feb 1, 2023

Back End Developer – Use your brilliant talents to make magical software!

The Company:
Recruiting a dynamic Back-End Developer responsible for Digital growth business solutions. Helping future-proof your business through automation and digital marketing. Bespoke enterprise resource management platforms involving strategic, engaging software and mobile app development.

The Position:
We’re looking for a Back-End Developer to be based permanently in Sandton. The pay range on offer is a salary between R45 000.00 to R50 000.00 Per Month.

How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Back-End Software Development experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

  • Completed Matric – essential
  • Proven work experience as a Back End Developer
  • 3+ years Back-End Development experience
  • React experience – a must have
  • Hands on experience with markup languages (HTML, XML)
  • Familiarity with browser testing and debugging
  • In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment)
  • An ability to perform well in a technical fast-paced environment
  • Excellent analytical and multitasking skills
  • Must be South African with a valid South African ID
  • Own transport with valid drivers license – essential

Tech Stack:

  • Python
  • C#
  • Java
  • PhP
  • Typescript
  • Javascript
  • NodeJS
  • NestJS

Responsibilities:

  • Software development
  • Optimise strategic, engaging platform and mobile app development
  • Provide bespoke enterprise resource management solutions
  • Automation solutions
  • Business process automation for lead generation
  • eCommerce automation for product information scraping
  • Scraping and content management for digital marketing management
  • Image processing and facial recognition
  • System automation
  • Hardware automation

Note:

  • Technical Assessment to be completed
  • Applicants must be South African with a valid South African ID
  • We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days
  • Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

