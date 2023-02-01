Data Analyst

Feb 1, 2023

We need a data analyst with experience with hadoop ,Sql,Oracle

  • 5+ years Data Analyst experience.
  • Highly proficient in SQL (both Oracle SQL and Hive SQL).
  • Experience with Big Data (Hadoop) environments.
  • Ability to work with large datasets.
  • Excellent Microsoft Excel Skills documentation skills.
  • Strong report writing and presentation skills.
  • Strong analytical & critical thinking skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy.
  • The ability to investigate data quality, clean data, transform data, model & summarize data.
  • Experience with data models, database design, data mining and segmentation techniques.
  • Accuracy and attention to detail.
  • Experience with MTN SA data assets a major plus.
  • Excellent written and spoken English.
  • Needs to be self-driven, ability to plan work and meet deadlines
  • Telecommunications industry experience would be beneficial
  • Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports.
  • Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems.
  • Identify databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality.
  • Identify, analyse, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets.
  • Filter and “clean” data by reviewing reports and performance indicators to locate and
  • identify/fix code problems.
  • Work with project team to prioritize business and information needs.
  • Define new data collection and analysis process improvement opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

telecommunications

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • none

