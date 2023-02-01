Data Analyst

We need a data analyst with experience with hadoop ,Sql,Oracle

5+ years Data Analyst experience.

Highly proficient in SQL (both Oracle SQL and Hive SQL).

Experience with Big Data (Hadoop) environments.

Ability to work with large datasets.

Excellent Microsoft Excel Skills documentation skills.

Strong report writing and presentation skills.

Strong analytical & critical thinking skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy.

The ability to investigate data quality, clean data, transform data, model & summarize data.

Experience with data models, database design, data mining and segmentation techniques.

Accuracy and attention to detail.

Experience with MTN SA data assets a major plus.

Excellent written and spoken English.

Needs to be self-driven, ability to plan work and meet deadlines

Telecommunications industry experience would be beneficial

Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports.

Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems.

Identify databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality.

Identify, analyse, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets.

Filter and “clean” data by reviewing reports and performance indicators to locate and

identify/fix code problems.

Work with project team to prioritize business and information needs.

Define new data collection and analysis process improvement opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Hadoop

SQL

Oracle

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

telecommunications

Employer & Job Benefits:

none

