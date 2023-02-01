Data Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

We need a data analyst with experience with hadoop ,Sql,Oracle
- 5+ years Data Analyst experience.
- Highly proficient in SQL (both Oracle SQL and Hive SQL).
- Experience with Big Data (Hadoop) environments.
- Ability to work with large datasets.
- Excellent Microsoft Excel Skills documentation skills.
- Strong report writing and presentation skills.
- Strong analytical & critical thinking skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy.
- The ability to investigate data quality, clean data, transform data, model & summarize data.
- Experience with data models, database design, data mining and segmentation techniques.
- Accuracy and attention to detail.
- Experience with MTN SA data assets a major plus.
- Excellent written and spoken English.
- Needs to be self-driven, ability to plan work and meet deadlines
- Telecommunications industry experience would be beneficial
- Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports.
- Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems.
- Identify databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality.
- Identify, analyse, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets.
- Filter and “clean” data by reviewing reports and performance indicators to locate and
- identify/fix code problems.
- Work with project team to prioritize business and information needs.
- Define new data collection and analysis process improvement opportunities.
Desired Skills:
- Hadoop
- SQL
- Oracle
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
telecommunications
Employer & Job Benefits:
- none