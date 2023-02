Database Administrator

An opportunity exists for a Database Administrator to work within a growing financial services organisation.

Responsibilities:

Implement appropriate designs for databases, data warehouses, marts, reports, and dashboards

Specify database infrastructure requirements

Design and implement database solutions for high performance and high availability using Microsoft SQL Always On.

Responsible for planning and implementing database replication

Perform query and database optimisation

Be responsible for database maintenance

Work with development teams to identify databases for decommissioning

Monitoring database user access and security

Writing database documentation, including data standards, procedures, and definitions

Developing, managing, and testing disaster recovery processes and servers as well back-up and recovery plans

Keep abreast of new database technologies

Minimum requirements:

At least 5 years’ experience as a database administrator

Matric plus applicable tertiary equivalent experience or preferably, an ICT relevant diploma or degree from a recognised tertiary institution

Relevant technical certifications

Cloud database experience

Able to consult on data architecture and assess impact of project changes to data architecture

Experience working with SQL Server 2016 and 2019 as a database administrator

Design and development of MS SQL Server databases (DB design, optimization, tuning, ETL, stored procedures, triggers, and views)

MCDBA certification advantageous

SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS), SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS), SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS) beneficial

Must have Microsoft SQL Always On practical experience.

Desired Skills:

Time Management

Critical Thinking

Spreadsheet software

Judgment and Decision Making

Active Listening

Tax preparation software

Accounting Software

