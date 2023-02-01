Full Stack Developers – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client has seen growth in their client base and they need to start hiring relatively rapidly over the coming months. They are looking for candidates who are able to cover the following tech stacks:

Backend wishlist:

o C#, SQL/MySQL/PostgreSql, or

o PHP/Laravel, SQL/MySql/PostgreSql

Frontend wishlist:

o React/React Native/Vue/Angular, Typescript

Fullstack Wishlist:

o All of the above

NB: All applicants should have:

GitHub

Jira/Trello/similar

Minimum of 1 year XP

Optional Extras:

AWS/Azure/cloud based XP

Ideally they are most interested in hiring full stack developers or developers with ambition to go full stack.

– Kotlin/C# (The client would prefer Kotlin, but honestly it’s not that important, as they would prefer C# if it became a toss-up between the two)

– PostgreSql

– NextJs/ReactJs

– Github

– 2+ years experience

Desired Skills:

C#

GitHub

Jira

Kotlin

postgreSQL

SQL

