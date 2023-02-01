Full Stack Developers – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client has seen growth in their client base and they need to start hiring relatively rapidly over the coming months. They are looking for candidates who are able to cover the following tech stacks:
- Backend wishlist:
o C#, SQL/MySQL/PostgreSql, or
o PHP/Laravel, SQL/MySql/PostgreSql
- Frontend wishlist:
o React/React Native/Vue/Angular, Typescript
- Fullstack Wishlist:
o All of the above
NB: All applicants should have:
- GitHub
- Jira/Trello/similar
- Minimum of 1 year XP
Optional Extras:
- AWS/Azure/cloud based XP
Ideally they are most interested in hiring full stack developers or developers with ambition to go full stack.
– Kotlin/C# (The client would prefer Kotlin, but honestly it’s not that important, as they would prefer C# if it became a toss-up between the two)
– PostgreSql
– NextJs/ReactJs
– Github
– 2+ years experience
Desired Skills:
- C#
- GitHub
- Jira
- Kotlin
- postgreSQL
- SQL