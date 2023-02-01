GISc Technician at Mubesko Africa – Western Cape Bellville

Brief Description of this Job

This is an application to join the Belville office of Mubesko Africa (Pty) Ltd as a GISc Technician to assist a specialist team in implementing and conducting infrastructure asset management processes.

Application Requirements

Each applicant should supply the following with their application

A cover letter;

Certified copy of Identity Document (ID);

Certified copy of Matric Certificate or SAQA NQF4 equivalent;

Certified copy of Academic Record of Grade 12 or equivalent; and

Certified copy of Tertiary Education.

Qualifications

To be considered for this application, applicants must have at least one of the tertiary qualifications listed below.

An appropriate qualification, Degree and/or Diploma in Geography/Environmental Sciences/Cartography or an appropriate equivalent qualification with GIS as a major subject;

Three (3) years of current experience are essential;

A strong understanding of GIS concepts and principles using ArcMap 10, ArcGIS Pro, ArcGIS Online (AGOL); and

Registration with the South African Geomatics Council (SAGC) as a Professional GISc Practitioner. (Candidates will be considered who can show documented proof of intent of qualifying for registration as a Professional GISc Practitioner).

Key Responsibilities

Practical knowledge of GIS principles;

Understanding of integrated mobile data capture (GPS) and GIS;

Compiling and converting GIS data from maps, databases, GPS data and other sources;

Digitising from aerial photography and satellite images;

Quality control data that has been gathered from field surveys;

Geo-database implementation and data management;

Data manipulation and queries;

Create maps or other graphic representations of infrastructure data for publications, reports, and other purposes;

Assistance with monthly reporting to our clients; and

Reporting directly to line managers.

Skills and Behavioural Attributes

Ability to:

Have a positive attitude even when they are facing challenging situations;

Understand the importance of accurate data capture;

Must meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment;

Keep abreast of developments in the GIS environment;

Work under pressure during year-end periods;

Work proactively on your own (unsupervised) and in a team;

Communicate well in verbal and written format and interact with all levels;

Identify problems, conduct research, evaluate evidence and make appropriate decisions;

Ask probing questions to obtain the required information; and

Take responsibility for your development. Receptive to feedback.

Other Requirements

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, and Excel);

Work experience in the built environment and infrastructure asset management would be an advantage;

Respect and share the company’s morals;

Work well in the team environment

Valid driver’s license; and

Flexibility on schedule with the ability to stay past traditional hours on days needed.

Desired Skills:

GIS

About The Employer:

Mubesko Africa was founded in 2007, initially servicing the public sector before naturally evolving to the private sector. Learnings from the public sector have helped to shape training programmes to improve clients’ governance and compliance while sharpening our accounting support and management-, asset management-, and forensic services

