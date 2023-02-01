IT Desktop Support Technician at Letsema Strategy Services – Gauteng Rosebank

The Letsema Group is currently hiring an exceptional, high performing Frontline Desktop Support Analyst.
Role Purpose
To act as first line of technical support to all company computer users. To ensure that all computer products and systems run at optimum performance levels and to assist the Systems Administrator in day to day system administration.
Ensure efficient deployment, setup, monitoring, maintenance, development, upgrade and support of all IT systems, including systems, hardware, software, operating systems, facilities and IT infrastructure.
Manage the deployment, monitoring, maintenance, development, upgrade, and support of all IT systems, including operating systems, hardware, software and peripherals.
Function and responsibilities:
- Be the first level software support for a range of applications:
- Run the helpdesk and resolve tickets raised: logging, managing and providing support for all calls logged by the organisation internally and externally, escalating calls when required
- Installing, configuring and maintaining operating systems, software and applications for new staff and upgrades on existing staff’s computers
- Maintain and configure hardware to ensure minimum downtime.
- Creating and managing email accounts: ensure all staff can effectively exchange information via email, file sharing and other tools.
- Setting up new users’ accounts and profiles
- Managing accounts in Active Directory
- Make sure the group’s websites are up and running and updates are loaded when required.
- Safeguard connections through monitoring and maintenance of networks.
- Printer support
- Providing user support either face to face, telephonically or remote support software
- Working continuously on a task until completion (or referral to third parties, if appropriate)
- Weekly security checks
- Troubleshooting which includes computer and network problems, diagnosing and solving hardware and software faults
- Troubleshoot problem areas (in person, by telephone, via e-mail or via remote) in a timely and accurate fashion and provide end-user assistance where required
- Providing support to the facilities management which includes procedural documentation and relevant reports and ensuring documentation and reports are up to date
- Responsible for the upkeep, configuration and reliable operation of all computer systems
- Asset management and maintenance
- Email management
- All related IT administration
Functional requirements
- Strong experience in configuring, maintaining, and troubleshooting Microsoft applications
- Understanding of CRM, Sharepoint and MSTeams
- D365 F&O experience would be beneficial
- Manage and support environments in Azure cloud
- General Active Directory administration duties
- General Exchange administration duties
- Highly confident with providing support and training to users
- Self-Starter with ability to handle multiple tasks and shifting priorities
- End-user support – provide timely and effective response to user requests and resolution of all types of incidents
- Problem solving – “Think on your feet”: Identify and classify problems and their root causes and provide timely resolution to prevent recurring incidents
- Being able to communicate with employees at all levels in relation to the technical aspects in terms of IT related issues
- Support in the use of software and data management to all functional areas of the organization
Core competencies and skills:
- Minimum 2 – 3 years experience in Frontline Desktop Support
- Own Transport essential
- Degree/Diploma in Information Technology or MCITP
- Basic knowledge of IP networks and protocols
- A+, N+
- Microsoft Certification(s) will be advantageous
- Experience in Microsoft Azure and Active Directory
- Office 365 Administration
- Excellent communication skills
- Excellent administration skills
Desired Skills:
- A+
- N+
- IP Networks
- Frontline Desktop Support
- Azure
- data management
- Active Directory
- D365
- F&O
- Desktop support
- Sharepoint
- MSTeams
- CRM
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group.
The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying.
With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger.
Our consultancy provides specialist services across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey and ensure sustainability.
Our six practice areas combine long-term thinking and access to a broad base of skills, intellect and IP to facilitate institutional success, power change and contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society.