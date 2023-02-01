Junior Systems Engineer

Feb 1, 2023

We are recruiting a Junior Systems Engineer for a hybrid opportunity.

Role Objective: Responsible for monitoring all connectivity environments, as well as continuous updates of all daily reports

Qualification Required:

  • Matric /Grade 12

  • BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject or equivalent experience

Preferred Qualification:

  • Microsoft Transact-SQL skills (Required)

  • Microsoft SQL Server knowledge (Required)

  • HR / Payroll Systems knowledge (Preferred/Advantageous)

  • QlikView (Beneficial)

  • JavaScript (Beneficial)

  • Understanding of Project Management and Business Analysis (Preferred/Advantageous)

  • Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, Excel, Access)

Experience Required:

  • 2+ Years of experience with Information Security with experience in a SOC environment, with demonstrable expertise in SIEM (Log Point, Radar, Splunk McAfee or Arc Sight)

  • 2+ Years of experience in an operations focused information security role, with a strong background in security controls and risk management frameworks

  • Demonstrable understanding of operating systems, applications and information technology systems along with their purpose and logging capabilities

  • Knowledge of networks and the OSI layers along with experience in routing, segmentation and available technologies.

  • Knowledge of various threat vectors (indicators of compromise) along with detection requirements and methodologies.

  • Knowledge of Cybersecurity incident mitigation practices (run/playbooks)

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for monitoring all connectivity environments, as well as continuous updates of all daily reports

  • To perform after hours and weekend help desk functions

  • Strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills (curious and analytical). Detail oriented with strong organization skills. A team player.

  • Customer service focus required with strong interpersonal skills including excellent written/verbal communication skills. Requires taking responsibility for customer satisfaction and overall success of managed
    services.

  • Communicating up, down, and across all levels of the organization

  • A passion for information security and data security.

  • Motivated to stay one-step ahead of cyber attackers.

  • Monitoring of all environments (LogPoint, SEP Portal, Mailbox etc.)

  • LogPoint

  • Monitor the shared mailbox.

  • Monitor the cloud AV consoles

  • Symantec Endpoint Security Complete

  • F-Secure EPP

  • Sophos Central

  • Log calls/incidents when threats/alerts require further action.

  • Diagnose and correct equipment malfunctions

  • Shift handover and effective communication with regards

  • the issues that were handled during the shift

  • Continuous updates of daily reports

  • Effectively execute requests from users

  • Good understanding of operating standards and procedures

  • Communication skills

  • Problem solving techniques

  • Ability to work as a team

  • Ability to work under pressure, cope with stress

Work environment

  • Work from the office – Datacentre Temperature controlled environment KEY STAKEHOLDERS:

  • External: Customers of clients

Internal:

  • Operational team
    Applications programmers
    Operations planner

The operator will have to work shifts:

  • 4 days, 12hour day shift

  • 4 days, 12hour night shift

  • 4 days off duty

Physical demands

  • Office Based in the Security Operations Centre
    Ad-Hoc Remote support Physical demands of the job, includes sitting, lifting, bending, etc.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

