Mid-Snr Experience/UX Designer (CPT/JHB Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR innovative ability to create exceptional user experiences is sought by a fast-paced & forward-thinking Digital Advertising Agency seeking a Mid-Snr Experience/UX Designer to join its team. Your role will entail Product architecture and journeys, User Interface Design, Prototyping while assisting with new business concepts and delivering outputs within prescribed deadlines. You will need a suitable UX Design or similar tertiary qualification, have at least 4 years work experience as an Experience/UX Designer including utilizing prototyping software, Figma and have proficiency with Adobe Suite Tools and Office 365 including SharePoint, MS Teams, OneDrive & Outlook. You must have the ability to create flexible design systems and component libraries with a solid understanding of branding, marketing, data, media, social UI, UX, business analysis and technology while also being comfortable working on-site and working on alcohol brands.

DUTIES:

Product –

Workshop participation and assistance.

Connected experience mapping.

User-centric research and strategies.

Product architecture and journeys.

User Interface Design.

Prototyping.

Design system setup and implementation.

Development handover and integration.

Presentation and product strategy assistance.

Follow current and emerging design trends and technologies.

Project case study assistance.

Profit –

Assist with new business concepts.

Deliver outputs within prescribed timings.

Efficient solution creation.

People –

Team member check-ins and support.

Integration relationship building.

Client team relationship management.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant tertiary qualification in UX Design or similar.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 4 years working experience as a UX Designer/Experience Designer.

Proficient in Office 365 (i.e., SharePoint / MS Teams / OneDrive / Outlook etc.).

Experience in utilizing prototyping software, Figma.

Proficient in Adobe Suite.

Good understanding of branding, marketing, data, media, social UI, UX, business analysis and technology.

Good understanding of the development process and Agile methodologies.

Ability to create flexible design systems and component libraries.

A good command of the English language (both verbal and written).

Other: Comfortable working on-site and comfortable working on alcohol brands.

ATTRIBUTES:

Team player with the ability to work independently.

Ability to remain calm in a fast-paced environment.

Able to articulate and defend design decisions.

Proactive.

Resilient.

Confident.

Accountable.

Reliable.

Empathetic.

Solution-driven/Problem solver.

Deadline driven.

Meticulous with attention to detail.

Strong organisational skills.

Strong time management skills.

Strong multitasking skills (able to work across multiple briefs at any given time).

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Mid

Snr

Experience

Learn more/Apply for this position