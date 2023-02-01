MongoDB Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an Expert Mongo DB Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

At least 3-5+ years of experience in executing data solutions using MongoDB

Configuring schema and MongoDB data modelling

Experience with database security management

Experience with MongoDB Atlas

Thorough understanding of MongoDB architecture

Java, Python, or TypeScript

Git and CI/CD

Web services / REST API

Experience working in a SCRUM and DEVOPS environment.

Desired Skills:

MongoDB

DBA

DB2

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

