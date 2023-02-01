MongoDB Developer LW2046 – Gauteng Midrand

Role-specific knowledge:
- At least 3-5+ years of experience in executing data solutions using MongoDB.
- Configuring schema and MongoDB data modeling
- Experience with database security management
- Experience with MongoDB Atlas
- Thorough understanding of MongoDB architecture
- Java, Python, or TypeScript
- Git and CI/CD
- Web services / REST API
- Experience working in a SCRUM and DevOps environment.
Advantageous:
- AWS solution architecture experience
- AWS in general, Amazon Lambda, ECS, S3, SNS, SQS, DynamoDB, CloudWatch
- AWS CDK
- Amazon Glue, Athena
- Angular
- Jenkins
- Docker
- AGILE and/or SCRUM
Duties:
- Operate MongoDB Atlas cluster.
- Improve provisioning and monitoring of MongoDB Atlas cluster.
- Assess and improve the MongoDB data model.
- Assess and improve application usage of MongoDB.
- Plan for scaling, including sharding
- Prepare necessary documentation.
- Solve performance issues.
- Develop MongoDB and API prototypes and proofs of concept.
- Automate routine DB operations with scripting.
Minimum Requirements:
Formal qualifications:
- Computer science, engineering, or mathematics degree, or equivalent proven experience
- Several years of experience building solutions using Mongo DB
- Several years of experience using Java, Python, or TypeScript
Desired Skills:
- MongoDB
- Java
- Python
- aws
- Atlas Cluster