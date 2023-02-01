MongoDB Developer LW2046

Feb 1, 2023

Role-specific knowledge:

  • At least 3-5+ years of experience in executing data solutions using MongoDB.

  • Configuring schema and MongoDB data modeling

  • Experience with database security management

  • Experience with MongoDB Atlas

  • Thorough understanding of MongoDB architecture

  • Java, Python, or TypeScript

  • Git and CI/CD

  • Web services / REST API

  • Experience working in a SCRUM and DevOps environment.

Advantageous:

  • AWS solution architecture experience

  • AWS in general, Amazon Lambda, ECS, S3, SNS, SQS, DynamoDB, CloudWatch

  • AWS CDK

  • Amazon Glue, Athena

  • Angular

  • Jenkins

  • Docker

  • AGILE and/or SCRUM

Duties:

  • Operate MongoDB Atlas cluster.

  • Improve provisioning and monitoring of MongoDB Atlas cluster.

  • Assess and improve the MongoDB data model.

  • Assess and improve application usage of MongoDB.

  • Plan for scaling, including sharding

  • Prepare necessary documentation.

  • Solve performance issues.

  • Develop MongoDB and API prototypes and proofs of concept.

  • Automate routine DB operations with scripting.

Minimum Requirements:

Formal qualifications:

  • Computer science, engineering, or mathematics degree, or equivalent proven experience

  • Several years of experience building solutions using Mongo DB

  • Several years of experience using Java, Python, or TypeScript

Desired Skills:

  • MongoDB
  • Java
  • Python
  • aws
  • Atlas Cluster

