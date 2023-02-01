MongoDB Developer

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an Expert Mongo DB Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- At least 3-5+ years of experience in executing data solutions using MongoDB
- Configuring schema and MongoDB data modelling
- Experience with database security management
- Experience with MongoDB Atlas
- Thorough understanding of MongoDB architecture
- Java, Python, or TypeScript
- Git and CI/CD
- Web services / REST API
- Experience working in a SCRUM and DEVOPS environment.
Desired Skills:
- MongoDB
- DBA
- DB2
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years