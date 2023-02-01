Scrum Master

An opportunity exists for a Scrum Master to work within a growing financial services organisation.

The scrum master will lead a team that ensures self-organisation and the ability to make changes quickly. The role will ensure that agile principles and concepts are adhered to ensure effective preparation of the product backlog, sprint backlog and burn down charts. You will be responsible for prioritizing requirements and be a facilitator for teams that needs to grow within the scrum/agile methodology. Minimum requirements:

Relevant IT diploma or degree

First level Scrum Master certification (CSM, PSM II)

2 years relevant work experience in a Scrum Master role for a software development team that was diligently applying Scrum principles, practices, and theory knowledge of other Agile approaches: XP, Kanban, Crystal, FDD

Knowledge and/or experience with widely successful Agile techniques: User Stories, ATDD, TDD, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Pairing, Automated Testing, Agile Games

Applicable knowledge of the technologies used by the team

Experience applying a wide variety of well documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach (example: numerous burndown techniques, handling bugs etc.)

Proficient in both spoken and written English and at least one other of the official South African languages

Computer literacy (MS Office)

Responsibilities:

Guide the team and organisation on how to use Agile/Scrum practices and values to delight clients

Guide teams on how to get the most of out of self-organisation to fill in the intentional gaps left in the Agile/Scrum frameworks

Assess the Scrum Maturity of the team and organisation and coaching the team to higher levels of maturity

Remove impediments or guide teams to remove impediments by finding the right personnel to remove the impediment

Build a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame, retribution, or being judged, with an emphasis of problem solving

Facilitate getting the work done without coercion, assigning, or dictating the work

Facilitate discussion, decision making, and conflict resolution

Assist internal and external communication, improving transparency, and radiating information

Support and educate the Product Owner, especially with respect to grooming and maintaining the product backlog

Provide all support to the team using a servant leadership style whenever possible and lead by example

Desired Skills:

Time Management

Critical Thinking

Spreadsheet software

Judgment and Decision Making

Active Listening

Tax preparation software

Accounting Software

