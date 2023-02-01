Senior ECM Developer

Feb 1, 2023

Senior ECM Developer
Job Purpose
To provide expertise, advice and support to deliver on operational implementation plans and / or associated service delivery processes, ensuring effective and efficient development, enhancements, implementation, maintenance and optimization of application modules/subsystems, in order to continuously enhance service delivery.

Education and Experience:

  • Relevant Bachelor’s Degree / Advanced Diploma (NQF 7) AND 5-8 years’ experience in an Enterprise Content Management environment, of which 2-4 years ideally at functional specialist level.

Or

  • Senior Certificate (NQF 4) and a relevant IT Qualification(s) / Certification(s), see below, and 5-7 years’ experience in Enterprise Content Management environment.
  • Relevant Certification – such as or any other Technology supported by the company Enterprise Architecture Framework
  • xCP
  • Content Server
  • Linux
  • Captiva/Intelligent Capture,
  • DQL, WDK, DFC, Web Service, Composer, and other related technology tools.
  • Webtop, WebLogic, Liberty
  • ECS

Or

  • Related Documentum Certifications

Alternatively:

  • Senior Certificate (NQF 4) AND 12 years ECM experience.

Responsibilities:
Process

  • Understand ECM architecture requirements and ensure effective Design, Development, Validation and Support activities.
  • Integration of enterprise content management using the Java webservices.
  • Good understanding and hands on Java/J2EE development experience as foundation framework of these platform
  • Assist in monitoring, scheduling, application health assessments
  • Collaborate with development teams, QA team and other stakeholders to fulfil the project objectives.
  • Responsible for designing, developing and implementing custom services and components developed on Documentum/Open text
  • Support a Documentum environments including development and enhancement of custom java code to support maintenance and expansion of Documentum landscape.
  • Good understanding of the OpenText Documentum platforms
  • Experienced in DFS SOAP web service design and development
  • Staying up to date on Documentum platform releases and capabilities and have strong implementation knowledge of Xcp platforms and records management implementations.
  • Demonstrate Understanding of JMS, Maven, cloud foundry, Restful API, TFS, and Liberty.
  • Portal development understanding with Open text/Web Experience Management and Knowledge Center development
  • Implements & maintain full records management systems.
  • Implement intelligent capture scanning solution.
  • Strong background of Linux environment.
  • Eclipse/STS, NetBeans, IntelliJ, or other popular Integrated Development Environments
  • Accumulate information to review work progress that provides input to reporting, decision making and the identification of improvement opportunities.
  • Apply practical and applied knowledge and act authoritatively on methods, systems and procedures to identify trends and potential risks.
  • Communication of situational interpretation and judgement of work outputs and queries in area of specialisation.
  • Correctly apply policies, practices, standards, procedures and legislation in the delivery of work outputs.
  • Draw on own knowledge and experience to diagnose symptoms, causes and possible effects in order to solve emerging problems.
  • Initiate process and procedural change, implement the change and provide guidelines and support related to new requirements as a result of the change.
  • Plan for value-added process improvements, initiatives and services to deliver on operational strategy and objectives.
  • Execute specialist input through investigation &opportunities within the product process including risk concern.
  • Provide specialist input through the investigation of opportunities for operational and process product and risk optimisation.
  • Keep up to date on trends and developments within Project Management, Software Development Life Cycle, supporting methodology, and the industry of the organisation.
  • Apply software changes in a manner that contributes to efficient and effective service delivery and optimized quality.
  • Implement initiatives relating to projects that will lead to improved processes within business.
  • Utilize specialised technical specifications that will enhance operational delivery within predefined standards.
  • Develop and maintain productive working relationships with peers and the company role players to achieve business objectives.
  • Ensure that completed work adhere to relevant policies, procedures, governance and legislative requirements and report on deviations & discrepancies.
  • Mentor peers and juniors’ employees
  • Expected to be able to influence through communication plus ability to make complex decisions
  • Responsible for raising and communicate issues, highlight project risks and escalate the issues for resolution where required
  • Responsible for issue identification during testing and Production as well as making fixes required.
  • Provide clear and timely account of issues as well as mitigating factors to prevent such from happening again.
  • Review specification and artefacts that enable development.

Governance

  • Implement and provide input into the development of governance, compliance, integrity and ethics processes within area of specialisation.

People

  • Develop and maintain productive working relationships with peers and team members to achieve predefined objectives.
  • Search for, integrate and share new knowledge attained through formal and informal learning opportunities in the execution of your job.

Finance

  • Adhere to organisational policies and procedures to ensure cost effectiveness and reduction of financial costs.

Client

  • Contribute to a culture of service excellence, which builds positive relationships and provides opportunity for feedback and exceptional service.
  • Provide authoritative, specialist services, expertise and advice to internal and external stakeholders.

Behavioural competencies

  • Accountability
  • Analytical Thinking
  • Attention to Detail
  • Building Sustainability
  • Commitment to continuous learning
  • Conceptual Ability
  • Customer Service
  • Fairness and Transparency
  • Honesty and Integrity
  • Organisational Awareness
  • Respect
  • Trust

Technical competencies

  • Application Development and Maintenance
  • Business Knowledge
  • Computer Literacy
  • Efficiency improvement
  • Functional Policies and Procedures
  • IT Development
  • IT Knowledge
  • Reporting and Interpretation
  • System Thinking

Compliance Competency

  • Application Systems (IT)
  • Application Implementation (IT)
  • GOC: Confidential

