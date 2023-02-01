Senior Network Engineer

Your main duties will involve but not necessarily be limited to the following responsibilities:

Deliver operational and technical oversight for service team. Provide level 2 escalation support. Routinely visits to client sites to monitor infrastructure changes and measure effectiveness of remote support.

Minimum 8 years’ overall experience in IT MSP Environment

Advanced experience with providing remote desktop support on Windows operating systems including Windows 7, 8.1 and 10

Advanced experience in Windows Server environments including Server 2008 R2, 2012

Advanced experience with Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, IIS, File & Print etc.

Patch management experience on endpoints and server infrastructure

Basic management of firewalls and UTM devices

Fundamental understanding of IP addressing, subnetting and routing

Strong communication (both written and verbally) and comfortable face to face

Sound ITIL framework mind-set in terms of structured incident management, request management, change management, contractual scope aligned etc.

Strong reporting

MCSE- Microsoft 365

National Diploma / BTech / BSC IT- Endpoint Security – Veeam- VMware- ITIL V3- Remote Monitoring tools- Azure- SOPHOS

Lead by example and engage the team to achieve goals,

Contribute to operations information and recommendations to strategic plans and reviews,

Prepare and complete action plans to resolve client problems,

Work with senior stakeholders internal and external,

Serve as primary point of contact for critical issues,

Communicate client issues with operations team and develop ways of improving client experience,

Build alliances with internal departments and vendors,

Ensure service is delivered to a high standard,

Serve as an escalation point for all matters relating to service delivery to the customer via operations,

Continuous Service Improvement,

Team Management

o Plan, monitor, appraise, and review team and engineer performance,

o Responsible for management of team including interviewing, training, and performance management,

o Provides mentoring and professional development of system admin staff,

o Promote a progressive, results driven, positive environment within which our employees can thrive,

o Provide regular, constructive, and consistent performance feedback to team,

Recommends suitable technology infrastructure updates to develop long-term and short-term planning,

Manages resource availability to continuously support the business,

Reviews all new and updated processes and procedures introduced into the production environment to ensure SLA compliance,

Standby support.

Highly motivated, disciplined and ambitious

Wanting to innovate, create value-add and deliver continual service improvement

Able to work remotely

Ability to lead a team and set the example

Ability to perform well under pressure

Ability to learn quickly and mentor more junior colleagues

Strong customer service orientation and awareness of service level agreements

Attention to detail, highly organised and good periodization skills

A self-starter used to working in multi-skilled team environment to meet challenging and time related targets and service measurements

Fortinet: NSE4, NSE5, NSE7

Nice to have

o Extreme Certified Specialist – Routing & Switching

o Sophos Certified Engineer

o CCNA

About The Employer:

– Largest Privately Owned Systems Integrator

– Great values and Leadership with execution and delivery ; not just talk

– Passionate People – who love their careers and clients

Employer & Job Benefits:

pension

