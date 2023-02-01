SENIOR NETWORK ENGINEER
Your main duties will involve but not necessarily be limited to the following responsibilities:
Deliver operational and technical oversight for service team. Provide level 2 escalation support. Routinely visits to client sites to monitor infrastructure changes and measure effectiveness of remote support.
- Minimum 8 years’ overall experience in IT MSP Environment
- Advanced experience with providing remote desktop support on Windows operating systems including Windows 7, 8.1 and 10
- Advanced experience in Windows Server environments including Server 2008 R2, 2012 R[Phone Number Removed];
- Advanced experience with Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, IIS, File & Print etc.
- Patch management experience on endpoints and server infrastructure
- Basic management of firewalls and UTM devices
- Fundamental understanding of IP addressing, subnetting and routing
- Strong communication (both written and verbally) and comfortable face to face
- Sound ITIL framework mind-set in terms of structured incident management, request management, change management, contractual scope aligned etc.
Strong reporting
MCSE- Microsoft 365
- National Diploma / BTech / BSC IT- Endpoint Security – Veeam- VMware- ITIL V3- Remote Monitoring tools- Azure- SOPHOS
Lead by example and engage the team to achieve goals,
- Contribute to operations information and recommendations to strategic plans and reviews,
- Prepare and complete action plans to resolve client problems,
- Work with senior stakeholders internal and external,
- Serve as primary point of contact for critical issues,
- Communicate client issues with operations team and develop ways of improving client experience,
- Build alliances with internal departments and vendors,
- Ensure service is delivered to a high standard,
- Serve as an escalation point for all matters relating to service delivery to the customer via operations,
- Continuous Service Improvement,
- Team Management
o Plan, monitor, appraise, and review team and engineer performance,
o Responsible for management of team including interviewing, training, and performance management,
o Provides mentoring and professional development of system admin staff,
o Promote a progressive, results driven, positive environment within which our employees can thrive,
o Provide regular, constructive, and consistent performance feedback to team,
- Recommends suitable technology infrastructure updates to develop long-term and short-term planning,
- Manages resource availability to continuously support the business,
- Reviews all new and updated processes and procedures introduced into the production environment to ensure SLA compliance,
- Standby support.
Highly motivated, disciplined and ambitious
- Wanting to innovate, create value-add and deliver continual service improvement
- Able to work remotely
- Ability to lead a team and set the example
- Ability to perform well under pressure
- Ability to learn quickly and mentor more junior colleagues
- Strong customer service orientation and awareness of service level agreements
- Attention to detail, highly organised and good periodization skills
- A self-starter used to working in multi-skilled team environment to meet challenging and time related targets and service measurements
Fortinet: NSE4, NSE5, NSE7
Nice to have
o Extreme Certified Specialist – Routing & Switching
o Sophos Certified Engineer
o CCNA
Desired Skills:
- Fortinet:
- NSE4
- NSE5
- NSE7
- Extreme Certified Specialist
- Routing
- Switching
- Sophos Certified Engineer
- CCNA
About The Employer:
– Largest Privately Owned Systems Integrator
– Great values and Leadership with execution and delivery ; not just talk
– Passionate People – who love their careers and clients
Employer & Job Benefits:
- pension