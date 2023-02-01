Senior Network Engineer (Technical Lead Level 3)

This is a 2IC role reporting directly to the Operations Manager.
Certifications
- Microsoft – MCSA | MCITP
- CISCO – CCNA | CCDA | CCVP | CCIE
- VMWare – VCP
- Project+ | Network+
- Firewall technologies – Fortinet NSE 4 – NSE 8
Experience | Skills
- 5 – 8 years network engineering experience within the IT Services and Solutions sector
- Proficient in Microsoft Server | Exchange | SQL | IIS | Cisco Internetworking | VPN | firewalls | backups | network infrastructure | Cloud services
Responsibilities:
- Installation, configuration, troubleshooting, and customization of various applications
- Stakeholder engagement and management
- Determining project requirements
- Liaising with team members, management, and clients to ensure projects are completed
- Identifying risks and forming contingency plans as soon as possible
- Analyzing existing operations and scheduling training sessions and meetings to discuss improvements
- Updating work schedules and performing troubleshooting as required
- Mentoring and assisting team members
- Writing progress reports and delivering presentations to the relevant stakeholders
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Server
- Microsoft Exchange
- SQL
- IIS
- Cisco
- VPN
- Firewalls
- Cloud
- Network Infrastructure
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Networking
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
International technology company renowned for managed IT Services, Unified Communications, Cloud Services, Network Infrastructure, Consultancy, Data-Centre, Security Services, IT hardware, and software supply.