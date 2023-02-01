Senior Network Engineer – Western Cape Century City

Feb 1, 2023

SENIOR NETWORK ENGINEER

Your main duties will involve but not necessarily be limited to the following responsibilities:

Deliver operational and technical oversight for service team. Provide level 2 escalation support. Routinely visits to client sites to monitor infrastructure changes and measure effectiveness of remote support.

  • Minimum 8 years’ overall experience in IT MSP Environment
  • Advanced experience with providing remote desktop support on Windows operating systems including Windows 7, 8.1 and 10
  • Advanced experience in Windows Server environments including Server 2008 R2, 2012 R[Phone Number Removed];
  • Advanced experience with Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, IIS, File & Print etc.
  • Patch management experience on endpoints and server infrastructure
  • Basic management of firewalls and UTM devices
  • Fundamental understanding of IP addressing, subnetting and routing
  • Strong communication (both written and verbally) and comfortable face to face
  • Sound ITIL framework mind-set in terms of structured incident management, request management, change management, contractual scope aligned etc.

  • Strong reporting

  • MCSE- Microsoft 365

  • National Diploma / BTech / BSC IT- Endpoint Security – Veeam- VMware- ITIL V3- Remote Monitoring tools- Azure- SOPHOS

Lead by example and engage the team to achieve goals,

  • Contribute to operations information and recommendations to strategic plans and reviews,
  • Prepare and complete action plans to resolve client problems,
  • Work with senior stakeholders internal and external,
  • Serve as primary point of contact for critical issues,
  • Communicate client issues with operations team and develop ways of improving client experience,
  • Build alliances with internal departments and vendors,
  • Ensure service is delivered to a high standard,
  • Serve as an escalation point for all matters relating to service delivery to the customer via operations,
  • Continuous Service Improvement,
  • Team Management

o Plan, monitor, appraise, and review team and engineer performance,

o Responsible for management of team including interviewing, training, and performance management,

o Provides mentoring and professional development of system admin staff,

o Promote a progressive, results driven, positive environment within which our employees can thrive,

o Provide regular, constructive, and consistent performance feedback to team,

  • Recommends suitable technology infrastructure updates to develop long-term and short-term planning,
  • Manages resource availability to continuously support the business,
  • Reviews all new and updated processes and procedures introduced into the production environment to ensure SLA compliance,
  • Standby support.

Highly motivated, disciplined and ambitious

  • Wanting to innovate, create value-add and deliver continual service improvement
  • Able to work remotely
  • Ability to lead a team and set the example
  • Ability to perform well under pressure
  • Ability to learn quickly and mentor more junior colleagues
  • Strong customer service orientation and awareness of service level agreements
  • Attention to detail, highly organised and good periodization skills
  • A self-starter used to working in multi-skilled team environment to meet challenging and time related targets and service measurements

Fortinet: NSE4, NSE5, NSE7

Nice to have

o Extreme Certified Specialist – Routing & Switching

o Sophos Certified Engineer

o CCNA

About The Employer:

– Largest Privately Owned Systems Integrator
– Great values and Leadership with execution and delivery ; not just talk
– Passionate People – who love their careers and clients

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • pension

