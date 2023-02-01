Senior Project Manager

Job Description:
Management of strategic projects within the group – such as transformation projects, systems implementation, process engineering, compliance etc. This may involve setting up project structures, resourcing and managing delivery teams, planning and driving delivery to business case and project plans, project governance. The position is for an 18-month fixed-term contract.
Duties:
- Plan and monitor projects
- Manage the delivery of the project deliverables
- Direct and motivate the project team
- Produce the business cases, project initiation documents, workstream plans, exception plans etc
- Manage the risks, including the development of contingency plans
- Liaise with programme management if the project is part of a programme
- Liaise with programme management or related projects to ensure that work is neither overlooked nor duplicated
- Take responsibility for overall progress and use of resources and initiate corrective action where necessary
- Be responsible for change control and any required configuration management
- Prepare various progress reports and present to the relevant change structures as required
- Agree technical and quality strategy with appropriate members of the Project team
- Prepare the Lessons Learned Report
- Prepare any Follow-on Action Recommendations required
- Prepare the End Project Report
- Identify and obtain any support and advice required for the management, planning and control of the project
- Be responsible for project administration
Qualifications:
Degree in Industrial Engineering or Supply Chain Management is preferable, post-graduate qualification in project management would be advantageous eg. PMBOK, Agile project training).
Experience:
At least 5+ years’ experience of which 2 years involve the management of projects at some level.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Technical
- Problem Solving
- People Management
- Relationship
- Communication
- MS Office
- MS Projects
- Assertiveness
- Lead
- Work Under Pressure
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The company spirit underpins its service ethic, brings innovation to the fore, creates value for its customers and ensures integrity in all that it does. The group comprises a balanced and diversified range of complementary chemical services businesses with a broad geographic spread. The group extracts operational synergies and efficiencies across its businesses. It has been in business since 1953 and is listed in the Chemicals sector of the Johannesburg Securities Exchange.