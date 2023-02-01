Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Sandton

Job Description:

Management of strategic projects within the group – such as transformation projects, systems implementation, process engineering, compliance etc. This may involve setting up project structures, resourcing and managing delivery teams, planning and driving delivery to business case and project plans, project governance. The position is for an 18-month fixed-term contract.

Duties:

Plan and monitor projects

Manage the delivery of the project deliverables

Direct and motivate the project team

Produce the business cases, project initiation documents, workstream plans, exception plans etc

Manage the risks, including the development of contingency plans

Liaise with programme management if the project is part of a programme

Liaise with programme management or related projects to ensure that work is neither overlooked nor duplicated

Take responsibility for overall progress and use of resources and initiate corrective action where necessary

Be responsible for change control and any required configuration management

Prepare various progress reports and present to the relevant change structures as required

Agree technical and quality strategy with appropriate members of the Project team

Prepare the Lessons Learned Report

Prepare any Follow-on Action Recommendations required

Prepare the End Project Report

Identify and obtain any support and advice required for the management, planning and control of the project

Be responsible for project administration

Qualifications:

Degree in Industrial Engineering or Supply Chain Management is preferable, post-graduate qualification in project management would be advantageous eg. PMBOK, Agile project training).

Experience:

At least 5+ years’ experience of which 2 years involve the management of projects at some level.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Technical

Problem Solving

People Management

Relationship

Communication

MS Office

MS Projects

Assertiveness

Lead

Work Under Pressure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The company spirit underpins its service ethic, brings innovation to the fore, creates value for its customers and ensures integrity in all that it does. The group comprises a balanced and diversified range of complementary chemical services businesses with a broad geographic spread. The group extracts operational synergies and efficiencies across its businesses. It has been in business since 1953 and is listed in the Chemicals sector of the Johannesburg Securities Exchange.

Learn more/Apply for this position